What just happened? It's MusicRadar's Quiz of the Week #4!
It's time to flex your mind and take a look back at this week's hottest music news
Fingers on the buzzers… Get that Friday feeling with our run-down of what's been happening in the world of music this week.
Each week, we fling 10 fiendish questions your way to test whether you've been paying attention.
Our just-for-fun quiz is the perfect reminder of who's been rocking what, where, and why this week.
Ready to get knee-deep in the hoopla? Let's do this!
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Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment, tech and home brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of music, videogames, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. He’s the ex-Editor of Future Music and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Computer Music and more. He renovates property and writes for MusicRadar.com.
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