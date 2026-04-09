It's MusicRadar's Quiz of the Week!
Starring all the action from the world of music and the last seven days of MusicRadar…
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Welcome to the first of a new series of weekly quizzes on MusicRadar!
Each week we'll be taking a look back at the headlines and testing you – our loyal readers – as to whether you've been paying attention or not.
Taken your eye off the musical ball this week? No worries. Our quick musical quiz recap will soon have you back up to speed as to who's rocking what, where and why.
So, let's spin this one back and take a trip through the highlights of this weeks music news.
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment, tech and home brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of music, videogames, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. He’s the ex-Editor of Future Music and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Computer Music and more. He renovates property and writes for MusicRadar.com.
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