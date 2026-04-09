It's MusicRadar's Quiz of the Week!

Welcome to the first of a new series of weekly quizzes on MusicRadar!

Each week we'll be taking a look back at the headlines and testing you – our loyal readers – as to whether you've been paying attention or not.

Taken your eye off the musical ball this week? No worries. Our quick musical quiz recap will soon have you back up to speed as to who's rocking what, where and why.

So, let's spin this one back and take a trip through the highlights of this weeks music news.