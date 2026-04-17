It's MusicRadar's Quiz of the Week #2!
Featuring all the action from the world of music and the last seven days of MusicRadar…
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Welcome to the latest in our series of weekly recaps featuring the hottest music news… in quiz form!
Each week we jam in those headlines and test whether you – our loyal readers – have been paying attention or not.
Taken your eye off the musical ball this week? No worries. Our quick musical quiz recap will soon have you back up to speed as to who's rocking what, where and why.
Here's our pick of this week's on-site highlights. Fingers on the buzzers…
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment, tech and home brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of music, videogames, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. He’s the ex-Editor of Future Music and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Computer Music and more. He renovates property and writes for MusicRadar.com.
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