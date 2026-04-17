It's MusicRadar's Quiz of the Week #2!

Welcome to the latest in our series of weekly recaps featuring the hottest music news… in quiz form!

Each week we jam in those headlines and test whether you – our loyal readers – have been paying attention or not.

Taken your eye off the musical ball this week? No worries. Our quick musical quiz recap will soon have you back up to speed as to who's rocking what, where and why.

Here's our pick of this week's on-site highlights. Fingers on the buzzers…