This is definitely, maybe your best chance to nail Oasis guitar tones – Noel Gallagher’s pedalboards have gone up for sale

We’ve had the release of the Noel Gallagher signature guitars, from Gibson and Epiphone alike. There have been the auctions, the 1960 ES-335 that Liam smashed when Oasis split in 2009, the ‘Be Here Now’ Les Paul Florentine, etc. Now Gallagher tone obsessives have the opportunity to complete the next part of the jigsaw as the Chief’s pedalboards have gone up for sale.

The ‘boards were put together by touring gear and guitar effects guru Mike Hill, one of which was featured on That Pedal Show in 2023, and are on sale from Denmark Street Guitars, in London.

There are three ‘boards in total. Each comes with a certificate of authenticity and is road-ready, shipping in its own flight case. Prices and more details are available upon enquiry. There will be some speculation as to what is on these ‘boards.

Latest Videos From

Would Gallagher to be willing to part with his SIB Echodrive, the tube-driven holy grail overdrive pedaldesigned by Rick Hamel that sells for megabucks online, if, and only if, you could ever find it?

Well, take a close look at the Instagram post from Denmark Street Guitars [below]. It would seem that the answer to this question is yes (and is probably explained by the fact that Gallagher has no doubt got some spares).

For the longest time, Gallagher never used many pedals. Speaking to That Pedal Show, he said that, in the beginning, Oasis was just the guitar, the amps and a Roland Space Echo tape delay.

But over the years, both with Oasis and High Flying Birds, Gallaghe caught the pedal bug, even if he isn’t completely sure of the science behind them.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Denmark Street Guitars (@denmarkstguitar) A photo posted by on

“I never, ever used a compressor with Oasis, ever,” he said. “I didn’t know what… I still don’t know what they do…”

But nonetheless, the Keeley Compressor is on his ‘board (and remained on his touring ‘board for the Oasis reunion shows). Also, there are some pedals that Gallagher really loves. His ‘That Pedal Show’ ‘board includes some of his favourites.

“That Page [by] Kingsley boost is one of the best pedals in the history of music,” he says. “It has been on everything I have ever recorded since the day it came out.”

Is This The Best Delay Pedal? - YouTube Watch On

Again, prices are TBC, but for a Gallagher-owned pedalboard, featuring a modern classic from Kingsley Amplification that sells for over 750 bucks online, don’t expect this to be a budget purchase.

The gourmet picks continue with a Pete Cornish Soft Sustain (for live solos), but there are some familiar favourites. There is no need to spend 750 bucks for a great digital delay pedal when the Boss DD-3 is around (this and a Boss guitar tuner “on a piece of plywood” was his pedalboard for Knebworth). Elsewhere, there’s a Boss GE-7 Equalizer, a Strymon TimeLine, and a four-button pedal switcher.

It’s very spread out. I’ll admit it’s not very compact

You’ll notice that this particular ‘board isn’t one of those great acts of real estate management in which every square millimetre of space has been used. This is by design.

“It’s very spread out. I’ll admit it’s not very compact,” said Gallagher. “And that’s because I just don’t want to be thinking about it. I don’t want to be looking and playing and singing at the same time.”

The Noel Gallagher Guitars & Gear Interview - YouTube Watch On

To enquire, head over to Denmark Street Guitars or email justin@londonvintageguitars.com.

If you’re on a budget and you’ve got a gig coming up this weekend at Knebworth or whatever, then it should reassure you to know that you can pick up a piece of plywood, some pedalboard tape, a Boss TU-3 Chromatic Tuner and DD-3 Digital Delay for just over 100 bucks secondhand.