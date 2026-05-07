Superbooth 2026: all the latest synth news from Berlin - LIVE!

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(Image credit: Sonicware) Japanese synth brand Sonicware has announced Deconstruct Minimal, a new hardware groovebox said to be “built on the rhythmic and pitch drift of legendary drum machines”. Sonicware is perhaps best known for its Liven series, a range of compact digital synths that specialise in lo-fi sounds and ambient textures. According to the company, Minimal marks the first entry in a new range designed to sit alongside the Liven instruments. “While the Liven series focuses on sound itself — making it easy to create music tailored to each sound engine — the deconstruct series focuses on musical structure, analyzing and reconstructing it to enable deeper musical expression.” Described as being ‘designed to create hypnotic minimal grooves’, Deconstruct Minimal is a 10-track groovebox featuring a drum machine accompanied by a virtual analogue bass synth and sampler capabilities. The sequencer tracks are designed for creative drum programming, equipped with per-track accents, sub-steps, randomised velocity, swing and phrase rotation. Rather than channeling the sound of vintage drum machines, Minimal instead aims to recapture the ‘groove DNA’ of classic hardware by replicating the grooves of vintage machines, along with their subtle drifts in rhythm and pitch drift. Read more>>

(Image credit: Teenage Engineering) Teenage Engineering has launched a new hardware mixer to join its EP family of portable samplers. The EP-136 KO Sidekick is a two-channel mixer with integrated audio interface, making it ideal for connecting portable gear – such as the EP samplers – to a DAW setup. The EP-136 is more than a functional utility though, boasting a variety of creative effects and performance tools more commonly seen on DJ mixers. As Teenage Engineering says: “The plan was to build a mixer for the KO II but it became more of an effect-box with a built-in sequencer. Quite cool actually.” Teenage Engineering’s EP range kicked off in late 2023 with the arrival of the EP-133 KO II – an evolution of the company’s tiny PO-33 K.O!, which was part of the company’s Pocket Operator range. Despite a few limitations, the EP-133 was very easy to love, thanks in part to being far more affordable than many of Teenage Engineering’s other recent releases. The EP-133 was followed by a run of sequels that have all been more niche and eccentric, including the medieval-themed EP-1320 and reggae-orientated EP-40. The EP-136 looks like a release with more mass market appeal than those latter entries, and thankfully lands at a temptingly-accessible price point of €/£189. (It’s worth remembering that Teenage Engineering’s last portable mixer landed at an eye-watering price of £1199.) Read more>>

Roland's AI stompbox is coming... (Image credit: Roland) Announced last year, Roland’s Project Lydia – a neural sampling stompbox that enables you to apply the tonal qualities of a trained AI model onto an incoming audio signal – has now reached the second phase of its development, bringing it closer to becoming a fully realised commercial product. Various changes and improvements have been made since we first got wind of the device, which comes from Roland's Future Design Lab . This innovation wing of the company was founded in 2024 “to help design the future of music creation”. What musicians want that future to look like is very much open to question so, perhaps wisely, Roland has made the changes to Lydia based on demos, industry showcases and global surveys. The result is a refined hardware design that promises enhanced flexibility, such as easier Raspberry Pi 5 installation and standalone USB MIDI controller operation. There’s also fully integrated I/O, which does away with the need for an external USB audio interface, and an onboard LCD display for easier navigation and real-time parameter feedback. User preset memories are now part of the package, so control settings can be stored, and MIDI connectivity has been added for deeper control, automation and integration with other studio and live gear. We’re still a way off from Lydia being something that you can actually buy, but Roland says that the first prototype generated strong interest, which prompted it to have a good think about where to go next with it. Read more>>

The MusicRadar team has touched down on the Superbooth show floor. Stay tuned for demos and opinions as we get hands-on. Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Modal) We knew that Modal Electronics, the maker of the extraordinary Argon and Cobalt workstations, had something new for us… and today, launching simultaneously with the first day of Berlin’s Superbooth 2026 show comes the Element One, a diminutive 37-key synth designed for musicians who, in Modal’s words, ‘want to play with sound’ albeit without requiring any deep technical knowledge. Developed in collaboration with the world-renowned Axel Hartmann Design team, the 4.5kg minimalist steel and polycarbonate-enclosed Element One’s ultra-reactive USP is spotlighted by expressive aftertouch and a versatile 4-axis joystick. Then, there’s 17 direct-access control knobs for instantaneous sound shaping. It looks like the perfect antidote to tedious menu-scrolling… The Element One is being posited as more of a responsive instrument, then - an instrument that attendees of this year’s Superbooth can test out with their own hands over at Modal’s booth (H101). "Element One is for musicians and producers who want more sound and more expression without turning into full-time programmers," says the Modal team. "It doesn’t ask you to learn the rules; it dares you to play." But that simplicity belies the fact that, under the hood, the Element One sports some impressive specs: 64 high-resolution oscillators (up to 8 per voice) can provide textured warmth right through to more modern-leaning sounds. Then there’s 30 resonant filter types including morphable and static options. Element One is available through authorised retailers for MSRP 649 €/ or MAP $599 . Read more >>>

(Image credit: Polyend) Polyend is a brand that likes to keep us guessing. Fresh off the back of unveiling its AI-assisted effect pedals at NAMM, the Polish company has now unveiled a top-end hybrid analogue-digital drum machine that looks set to rival the likes of Roland's TR-1000 and Elektron's Analog RYTM. Housed in an aluminium body reminiscent of Polyend’s Synth or Play hardware, Drums is an eight-track drum machine that combines analogue, digital and sample-based sound generation. Its four analogue voices are based on modern SSI chips that produce two VCOs, an additional noise source and a third digital oscillator that can be used for creating layered sounds or set up for frequency modulation. Each analogue voice also packs a multimode VCF and envelope-controlled VCA. The remaining voices can make use of a variety of digital synthesis engines or samples. According to Polyend, options include “more than forty instruments, each with its own sub-mode mutations, giving users hundreds of sound options to choose from.” These digital tracks also have acces to eight individual LFOs to provide modulation. For sequencing, Drums makes use of what Polyend calls its “most intuitive sequencing system so far.” This involves a combination of fills, probability, micro-timing, parameter locks, pattern chaining, generative tools and multiple track play modes. Drums can also save and recall up-to 64 patterns, 64 drum kits and 48 song arrangements. The drum machine also has an ‘XOY’ fader, which allows users to fluidly morph between two versions of a drum kit during performances. There’s also a broad selection of effects, available as sends, inserts or part of the master chain. Effects can be sequenced per-track making, in the words of Polyend, “effects part of the rhythm rather than something added only at the end of the signal chain.” “Drums is a return to the fundamentals that defined Polyend from the beginning,” says Polyend CEO Piotr Raczyński. “We wanted to build the drum machine we would want to use and own ourselves. Something uncompromising in sound, materials, and workflow. Like our earliest instruments, Drums is made in small batches, with close attention to every detail, and built to stay relevant for decades.” Drums is available for reservation now via a refundable $500 deposit, with the first run of units due to ship in around three or four months. The retail price will be €/$2,699, and Polyend says there will be quantities available at launch. Read more>>

(Image credit: Bastl Instruments) Sound the synth kalimba klaxon! After three long years of development, Bastl Instruments today launched Kalimba - a typically quirky hybrid synth/instrument that resembles – you guessed it – a kalimba, complete with playable tines. To operate, Kalimba relies on tiny microphones, touch sensors and an accelerometer to yield all manner of expressive sounds. All of which are housed within a physical design that is inspired by the traditional kalimba, tines and all. There seems to be a theme emerging at this year’s show, of prioritised expression and more traditional-instrument based-routes into exploring sound, and the handheld Kalimba is no exception. “Treat it like an acoustic instrument, it will answer like one” Bastl say. Playing the tines at varying intensities excite the internal physical modelling and FM engines, thanks to the instrument’s internal microphones. The internal accelerometer acts as both an exciter for the physical modelling engine and also filters the left and right channels of the FM engine, as the device is physically rotated. Honestly, it looks incredibly fun to us. We'll bring you a demo as soon as we can. Read more>>

(Image credit: 1010music) Between the likes of Akai Sample, Teenage Engineering’s KO II and Casio’s forthcoming sampler, we’re living in something of a golden age of portable samplers. 1010music claims that its newly-updated Blackbox 2 sampler is "heir to its own portable sampler throne." If that's true, it faces some Westeros-levels of rivalry. Let battle commence. Whoever comes out on top in the Game of Thrones Affordable Samplers, 1010's latest has a lot going for it. Like its predecessor, the Blackbox 2 is a portable, touchscreen-equipped instrument that houses a self-contained sampling workstation within a compact, rugged device. However, for version 2 1010 has significantly reworked the interface, adding a larger touchscreen and new layout that promises an improved workflow. The central feature of this new look Blackbox is its four-inch hi-res colour touchscreen, which is used as the primary interface for sequencing and sample editing. A bank of four multi-use rotaries sit directly above the screen while a bank of transport and navigation buttons are placed below. Blackbox 2 is a four-track workstation that can load up-to four one-shot, loop, slicer or multisample instruments, with the one-shot and loop instruments capable of supporting 16 samples per-patch. Blackbox 2 expands the song-creation features of the original, introducing new launch, scene, song, mixing and effect screens for editing various elements of the composition. Unlike its predecessor, which required an external power source, Blackbox 2 contains its own rechargeable battery, allowing for 3hrs of fully portable use. It also adds USB-C host and device ports capable of transmitting multichannel USB audio and MIDI. Blackbox 2 is scheduled to arrive in July, priced at $649. Read More

This one-button synth could be the wildest idea to come out of Superbooth 2026 (Image credit: Cyma Forma) We last heard from boutique synth-makers Cyma Forma back in 2024, when the Parisian tinkerers unveiled ALT , a quirky analogue “soundscape synthesizer” with a Synthi-style pin matrix and patch-modulating light sensors. Just in time for Superbooth, Cyma Forma has returned with its second instrument, another three-letter marvel that takes an even more innovative approach to sound design: RND (pronounced “Random”). Undoubtedly the most minimalist synth we’ve ever come across, RND is a compact box with an interface made up of a single button. That’s it. No keys, no knobs, no faders, and no display, just one button that generates a randomized musical idea with every press. Read more>> (Image credit: Cyma Forma)

Plinky 12 is an expressive touch synthesizer available with three swappable faceplates for “different kinds of musical thinking” Plinky 12 Blocks, Chords and Toadstep - YouTube Watch On German developer Making Sound Machines has announced Plinky 12, a trio of touch-focused instruments with swappable faceplates, each of which makes use of the same core hardware design and a shared synth engine. Plinky 12 is, essentially, a single instrument, although its interchangeable panels allow it to function in a multitude of different ways. According to its developer, this concept means that “it can become different instruments built for different kinds of musical thinking”. Read more>> Plinky 12 and Plinky v3 - YouTube Watch On