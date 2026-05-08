“The tools you rely on today will keep working, and the tools you will rely on tomorrow are actively being built”: InMusic confirms Native Instruments acquisition, bringing it under the same ownership as Moog, Akai Pro and many more

Music technology heavyweight InMusic has confirmed that it’s reached a “definitive agreement” to acquire Native Instruments.

NI was once a music software pioneer, and became one of the biggest names in the industry. However, it has faced numerous challenges over the past few years – both financial and cultural – and was placed in preliminary insolvency early in 2026.

The company later said that it was seeking a buyer, which is now confirmed to be InMusic – already home to the likes of Akai Professional, Moog Music, Denon DJ, Numark, Rane and M-Audio. As part of the deal, InMusic has also acquired iZotope, Plugin Alliance and Brainworx, which previously fell under the Native Instruments banner.

Latest Videos From

In a statement, InMusic points to previous collaborations between itself and Native Instruments – NKS integration with Akai Pro's MPK controllers and M-Audio's Oxygen controllers, and compatibility of NI sounds with the MPC standalone platform – and suggests that the two are natural bedfellows.

“Native Instruments represents everything we look for in a partner: exceptional products, a deeply engaged community, and a clear point of view on what musicians want,” says Jack O’Donnell, CEO of inMusic. “Our work together has already shown how strong this combination can be. Bringing these platforms together allows us to move faster, deepen integration, and build better tools for creators.”

"Every brand in the inMusic family was built by people who love music, and every decision we make is guided by what musicians want,” O'Donnell continues. “It is what Native Instruments has always stood for too. That shared belief is the foundation of everything we will build together. Our commitment is simple: continued investment across all brands and product lines, and a long-term focus on innovation that serves creators at every level. The tools you rely on today will keep working, and the tools you will rely on tomorrow are actively being built."

"Finding the right partner has been our goal throughout this process," says Nick Williams, CEO of Native Instruments. "With inMusic we have found a partner whose beliefs and ambitions align with ours – and whose understanding of what these brands mean to musicians and producers gives us real confidence in what comes next. This is the beginning of a new chapter for Native Instruments and for the community that has stood with us.”

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While there will inevitably be concerns that having so many big-name brands under one roof isn’t necessarily good for the industry as a whole, NI’s customers will also be relieved to learn that the products that they’ve invested in should now be supported into the future. Whether Native Instruments will ever be the innovative force it once was remains to be seen, but at least it’s still here.