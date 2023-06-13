Moog Music joins Akai Pro, Alesis and M-Audio in the inMusic family in a bid to “overcome long-standing challenges and strengthen the company”

Moog has announced that it’s now part of inMusic, the music technology super-company that already owns the likes of Akai Pro, Alesis, M-Audio, Denon, Numark and Rane.

In a statement, Moog says that “this partnership with inMusic presents new opportunities to overcome long-standing challenges and strengthen the company.”

It continues: “Leveraging inMusic's global distribution and supply chain network will facilitate greater accessibility for Moog instruments around the world. Furthermore, Moog Music's deep expertise in analog synthesis will enhance the capabilities of inMusic and its exclusive brands.”

The last part of this statement suggests that there could be some cross-pollination between InMusic brands. A Moog synth with Akai MPC pads, perhaps?

It’s been confirmed that Moog Music will continue to develop and build instruments in its hometown of Asheville, North Carolina, but there’s no word whether this means all of its products or just a selection.

“The collaboration between Moog Music and inMusic will usher in an exciting new chapter of innovation, introducing a range of groundbreaking instruments for creatives worldwide,” adds Moog. “This partnership will expand Moog Music's reach into new communities while continuing to push the boundaries of music technology. The shared values, mission, and legacy between the two companies make this alliance a remarkable opportunity for Moog Music and its dedicated community.”