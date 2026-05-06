“No compromises. No shortcuts. Just pure, hands-on sampling and sound design”: Kiviak Instruments promises to bring the old-school sampling fun for less with the cut-price WoFi LE

SUPERBOOTH 2026: With its old-school sampling workflow, Kiviak Instruments’ WoFi pushed a lot of nostalgic buttons, but the price was a potential sticking point.

The goods is that this has now been eased with the announcement of the WoFi LE, which offers similar functionality but does away with the piano-style keyboard and replaces it with a padded configuration.

In doing so, Kiviak has managed to bring the cost down to less than half that of the standard WoFi’s original price tag: just $349/€299 (although said original WoFi has just had its price cut to €499, making the difference slightly less stark).

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There are some other differences – no built-in speaker or battery, for example – but Kiviak reckons that the WoFi’s best features remain intact. You can record directly into the hardware and then chop and manipulate your samples on the fly, and the rubber keys double as a sequencer. A MicroSD card slot means that storage should be a non-issue, and the workflow is said to cater for live performance.

The downside is that the WoFi LE’s release date is still some way off. Don’t expect it to land until the end of 2026 at the earliest, and possibly at some point in 2027. “No compromises. No shortcuts. Just pure, hands-on sampling and sound design,” says Kiviak.

The better news is that we’ll be able to get a flavour of what the device can do at Superbooth, where it’s being launched this week as a prototype.

If you’re interested, you can sign up for development progress updates on the Kiviak Instruments website.