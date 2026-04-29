Expressive E launches Osmose CE, a MIDI controller version of its MPE-equipped synth

Ahead of Superbooth 2026, Expressive E has unveiled the Osmose CE, a MIDI controller based on the same expressive, MPE-enabled keybed as the French manufacturer's Osmose synth. Available in 49- and 61-key versions, Osmose CE is priced at $999 and $1,199 respectively.

Released in 2023, the original Osmose put MPE-level expression into a traditional piano-style form factor, its full-size black and white keys offering three-dimensional control over its internal EaganMatrix synth engine, with per-note pitch bend, polyphonic aftertouch and specialized keybed gestures opening up new performative possibilities.

Osmose CE is based on exactly the same expressive keybed as Osmose, but ditches its EaganMatrix synth engine. In its place, Expressive E has developed Ctrl-e, a free companion plugin that gives users access to a library of expressive sounds that have been mapped and optimized specifically for the Osmose keybed.

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This circumvents the issues with MPE configuration and routing that many users faced when using the original Osmose as a MIDI controller, providing players with a collection of more than 900 presets designed to respond intuitively to Osmose's MPE control straight out of the box, with no setup headaches involved.

Expressive E's Ctrl-e software (Image credit: Expressive E)

Custom-built to respond to Osmose CE's seven expressive gestures (Tap, Press, Pitch Bend, Vibrato, Shake, Strum, and Note-Off), Ctrl-e's presets can be browsed directly from the hardware when used with supported DAWs, and eight pre-mapped macros are available per preset. The sounds also take advantage of Osmose's performance tools, like the MPE Arpeggiator and Press Glide, which allows for a dynamic portamento that reacts to the pressure placed on two notes on the keyboard.

As well as drawing on Expressive E's own software instruments, Ctrl-e integrates multiple sound engines from a number of third-party developers, including Synapse Audio, AAS, Kilohearts, GForce, Dawesome and Vital. Collectively, these cover a variety of synthesis types, including wavetable, physical modelling and analogue modelling.

Outside of Ctrl-e, Osmose CE can function as a traditional MIDI controller, a fully-fledged MPE controller, or anything in between, and it's equipped with dedicated DAW controls for transport, track and device navigation, and mixer control, which are currently compatible with Ableton Live, Cubase, Bitwig and Logic Pro.

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On the hardware front, Osmose CE is decked out in a slick white aluminum, and weighs a tad more than the synth version at 10kg. You get 5-pin DIN MIDI In, Out and Thru, along with a USB-C port and two assignable pedal inputs.

Find out more on Expressive E's website.

Osmose CE - The New Generation Of MIDI Controllers - YouTube Watch On

Osmose CE — Overview - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Expressive E)