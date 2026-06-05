“You created the Toy Story musical world, and we are lucky to get to live in it”: Taylor Swift thanks “the incomparable” Randy Newman as she releases her own Toy Story song, I Knew It, I Knew You

Taylor Swift has released new new song, I Knew It, I Knew You, which features in upcoming Disney Pixar film Toy Story 5.

A country-tinged mid-tempo chugger, I Knew It, I Knew You is sung from the perspective of Toy Story cowgirl Jessie. It was co-written and co-produced with Jack Antonoff, who also played drums, banjo, percussion, electric guitar, celesta, mandolin, acoustic guitar, mellotron and harmonica on the song (though not all at once).

Celebrating I Knew It. I Knew You’s release on Instagram, Swift said: “Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time. Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once. And being a Toy Story kid from the age of 5 til now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond.”

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Swift was also keen to pay tribute to Randy Newman, composer of all the Toy Story scores (including Toy Story 5) and writer of previous iconic songs from the franchise, such as You Got A Friend In Me and the heartbreaking When She Loved Me.

“Thank you to the incomparable Randy Newman for the gorgeous sonic tapestry of songs and scores you’ve meticulously woven over the years,” said Swift. “You created the Toy Story musical world, and we are lucky to get to live in it.”

Swift’s “pal” Antonoff got a shout-out, too: “We wrote this with so much adoration for these characters that made us laugh and helped us learn lessons and think outside the backyard all throughout our childhoods,” she said.

Toy Story 5 will be released in cinemas on 19 June.

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