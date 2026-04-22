“Step it in, play it in, or let the machine take the lead”: Cre8audio Programm is a CV and MIDI sequencer that blends playability and algorithmic generation

Introducing Cre8audio Programm MIDI and CV Sequencer - YouTube Watch On — Introducing Cre8audio Programm MIDI and CV Sequencer

SUPERBOOTH 2026: Cre8audio has unveiled Programm, a MIDI and CV sequencer designed to bridge “the gap between human performance and algorithmic generation.”

Programm has 12 sequencer tracks that can be used in a mix and match fashion across its analogue and MIDI outputs.

There are four monophonic melodic tracks, which can be used as distinct sequencers when output via MIDI, or via two sets of analogue pitch, CV and gate outputs. These are joined by eight percussive sequencer tracks, each of which has its own analogue trigger output.

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Programm is designed to be used both for precise programming and for generating randomised ideas. Each step can be configured via pitch, gate length, ratcheting, CV/CC, note offset, and step condition parameters.

Each sequence can have its own individual length up-to 64 steps. The device can save 64 patterns as well 32 multi-pattern songs.

(Image credit: Cre8audio)

The melodic sequencer tracks can be used in four modes – mono, chord, arp, and chip, which combines the chord and arp functions. The sequencer can make use of key and scale functionality, as well as six groove modes that Cre8audio says “expand far beyond classic swing”.

As well as being programmed step-by-step, sequences can be played in using an external MIDI controller or input using Programm’s button interface in keyboard mode.

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The device also puts a heavy emphasis on generative tools, allowing each parameter to be randomised per-step or across a full sequence. Programm also has an always-on recall function, allowing users to capture ideas created through live tweaking or randomisation.

"We built Programm because we’ve used every sequencer under the sun," Cre8audio says. "We loved the speed of some and the randomness of others, but the workflow was never just right. Programm is a creative playground where you can step it in, play it in, or let the machine take the lead, but no matter what, the creative flow is always going to be there."

The sequencer ships as a desktop device housed in its own case, but it can be removed from this and used as a Eurorack-compatible module.

Programm is out now with a projected street price of $349.99/€319.99. Head to the Cre8audio site for more.