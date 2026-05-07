The most mighty mini amp modelling pedal just got mightier as IK Multimedia offers full MIDI integration and wireless editing on the Tonex One+

IK Multimedia has unveiled the Tonex One+ and at first blush it just looks like the regular Tonex One, the mini pedal amp modeller that offers top-tier amp and effects tones from the smallest slot on your pedalboard.

But the plus sign is doing a lot of heavy lifting here, because the Tonex One+ has had a serious power-up, with full MIDI integration and wireless mobile editing now offering players more control over their electric guitar tone than they ever had before.

The Tonex One really was and is a marvel, in all its guises. The original first blew MusicRadar’s mind in 2024 (“Providing massive amp tones in a tiny pedal enclosure, Tonex One succeeds on every level in providing accurate amp sound in a housing that will fit on the busiest pedalboards,” read our verdict), then there was the Joe Satriani limited edition Tonex One, the Eddie Van Halen-inspired Brown Sound collection, the Tonex One Double Special, which came preloaded with 20 models from a pare of holy grail Dumble tube amps, and one that was specifically designed for bass guitar.

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Now this. And for those who found the small buttons a little bit fiddly, who might have been intrigued by the prospect of having, like, your full entire live rig in a pedal that fits into the palm of your hand, then the Tonex One+ is big news.

It comes with full MIDI capability, both TRS ins and outs and USB-C, and it means players can actually automate their sounds and glide through patches via a MIDI controller, accessing to all 20 onboard presets and then having the ability to adjust parameters in real time.

(Image credit: IK Multimedia)

Also, it makes your setup expandable. Connect a pair of Tonex One+ pedals together and you can run a dual amp rig. And two of these together still doesn’t take up that much room on the ‘board.

And now you can leave the laptop at home and use the Tonex App on your phone to edit your sounds and organise presets, download them from the ToneNET platform, et cetera.

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(Image credit: IK Multimedia)

Tonex One+ ships with TONEX SE software and the Signature+ Collection comprising 100 Premium Tone Models, all of which were created in the usual fashion using IK Multimedia’s proprietary AI Machine Modeling tech. The pedal ships preloaded with 20 of them.

It also has “studio-grade” EQ, compression, modulation, delay and reverb, and an improved noise gate.

And it ships now, priced $/€249. See IK Multimedia for more details.