NAMM 2025: “The signature tones of a guitar legend on your pedalboard”: Joe Satriani teams up with IK Multimedia for limited edition Tonex One that comes loaded with 20 of Satch’s own presets

NAMM 2025: IK Multimedia has launched a Joe Satriani signature edition of its Tonex One amp modeller pedal that ships with 20 of the electric guitar virtuoso’s signature presets.

The presets were designed by Satch himself, and place the AI-modelled tones for some of his most-famous tracks right there on your pedalboard; Ice 9, Always With Me, Always With You, The Extremist, Cryin’ – they are all there and then some.

And there really is more here. This limited edition run unlocks the Joe Satriani Tonex Amp Vault, giving you access to all 67 Tone Models from his collection.

Some 28 of Satch’s favourite guitar amps were used to put this together, with Satriani dialling in the settings, the captures taken at Sammy Hagar’s Red Rocker Studios, then modelled using IK Multimedia’s proprietary AI technology

When you consider the Joe Satriani TONEX Amp Vault Collection is priced $/€99.99, this new Tonex One signature edition begins to look like an even better buy at €229.

As with the regular Tonex One, functionality is the name of the game. Despite the guitar mini pedal format, you can use this in all kinds of ways, and as Satriani can attest to, the digital architecture under the hood maintains the sound quality.

Satch says it “roars and shimmers like its full-size big brother”. “You can use it as a standalone amp, a recording interface, or even a headphone practice amp,” he says. “And it looks amazing!”

Ah, yes, it does look amazing. Now, looks aren’t everything, especially not when it comes to a pedal, but there is something special about a chrome mirror pedal that is finished to match Satriani’s JS3CR Chrome Boy signature guitar.

And, of course, this has all the same functionality as your regular Tonex One, with customisable LED micro-knobs, “studio-grade” EQ, delay, modulation, compressor, reverb, noise gate and smart guitar tuner.

It is designed to work with all the other devices in the Tonex eco-system, such as the Tonex Cab that IK Multimedia launched just last week, offering an FRFR speaker to pair with one of its hardware units (or indeed any other modeller or preamp pedals you’ve got).

Run it in preset mode, run it in stomp mode. Its output can be sent in mono, stereo or to a set of guitar amp headphones.

Also, why content yourself with just Satch’s tones? You can avail yourself of more than 40,000 Tone Models available via IK Multimedia’s ToneNET user community.

The Joe Satriani Tonex One ships in February, with preorders open now.. Existing owners of the Tonex Joe Satriani Amp Vault or AmpliTube Joe Satriani guitar plugin suite are eligible for $/€50 off during the pre-order period. See IK Multimedia for more details.