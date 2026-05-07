Teenage Engineering’s EP-136 KO Sidekick is part DJ mixer, part interface, part effects unit – and surprisingly affordable

K.O.–SIDEKICK - YouTube Watch On

Teenage Engineering has launched a new hardware mixer to join its EP family of portable samplers.

The EP-136 KO Sidekick is a two-channel mixer with integrated audio interface, making it ideal for connecting portable gear – such as the EP samplers – to a DAW setup. The EP-136 is more than a functional utility though, boasting a variety of creative effects and performance tools more commonly seen on DJ mixers.

As Teenage Engineering says: “The plan was to build a mixer for the KO II but it became more of an effect-box with a built-in sequencer. Quite cool actually.”

Latest Videos From

Each of the mixer’s two channels has a three-band EQ with three modes – DJ, parametric and studio. There’s also a gain control for each channel along with a three-mode compressor.

Each channel has a dedicated volume fader as well as a cue button, allowing users to preview either channel via the front panel headphone port.

At the bottom of each channel strip is an FX button, used to send either channel to the unit’s effects module. The mixer has six effect types – filter, loop, delay, tape, tremolo and siren.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Teenage Engineering) (Image credit: Teenage Engineering)

The effects themselves can be controlled by a bi-directional mod stick and force-sensitive pad along the mixer’s righthand edge. These allow the user to do things like create filter sweeps, apply bursts of resonance or play with loop and tape length/direction. The EP-136 can record inputs from these controls, allowing it to capture automated effect sequences.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In terms of I/O, the EP-136 has two 3.5mm stereo channel inputs, plus a third aux input without a dedicated channel strip. It can transmit eight input channels and four output channels over USB-C, as well as send and receive MIDI.

The EP-136 can run on two AAA batteries or be powered via its USB-C input. It can also be physically connected to other devices in the EP range using small plastic pegs that slot into the sides of each unit (sold separately).

(Image credit: Teenage Engineering)

Teenage Engineering’s EP range kicked off in late 2023 with the arrival of the EP-133 KO II – an evolution of the company’s tiny PO-33 K.O!, which was part of the company’s Pocket Operator range. Despite a few limitations, the EP-133 was very easy to love, thanks in part to being far more affordable than many of Teenage Engineering’s other recent releases.

The EP-133 was followed by a run of sequels that have all been more niche and eccentric, including the medieval-themed EP-1320 and reggae-orientated EP-40.

The EP-136 looks like a release with more mass market appeal than those latter entries, and thankfully lands at a temptingly-accessible price point of €/£189. (It’s worth remembering that Teenage Engineering’s last portable mixer landed at an eye-watering price of £1199.)

The EP-136 is available now. Head to the Teenage Engineering site for more.