MusicRadar deals of the week: Just in time for Mother's Day, we've found $700 off an unusual Gibson, $500 off a stunning Ibanez Prestige AZ2204, plus heavy savings on recording and live gear

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week, where we'll share with you the very best offers from around the web on some of our best-rated musical equipment. As the name suggests, we'll bring you a new batch of exciting discounts every week, so be sure to check back regularly to see what we've uncovered and stay ahead of the game.

Mother's Day is this Sunday, making it the perfect time to score great deals for the music-loving mom in your life, or treat yourself to some new gear. This week, we’ve rounded up the hottest savings from Guitar Center, Musician’s Friend, and Sweetwater, with major discounts on everything from guitars to studio essentials.

Hanging on from last week, Guitar Centre is still running its massive Live Sound sale, offering up to 25% off top brands like Yamaha, JBL, Alto, and Shure. Whether you’re after new speakers, mics, or other essential gear, these limited-time deals make it easy to upgrade your setup without breaking the bank.

Now, in an interesting move, Musician’s Friend is now an online outlet for premium gear, offering up to 45% off guitars, drums, recording equipment, and more. “Premium gear gets discounted somewhere – overstock, open-box, discontinued models. Today it's scattered across marketplaces and clearance racks,” said Gabe Dalporto, CEO of Guitar Center. “Musician's Friend pulls it into one place, sourced directly from the brands, at prices that reflect what an outlet should be.”

Meanwhile, Sweetwater’s Recording Month event features up to 50% off studio gear from top brands. There are heavy discounts on everything from interfaces to speakers, mics, software, and so much more. This really is the perfect time to upgrade your home studio.

Editor's picks

Save $700 Gibson Victory Figured Smokehouse Burst: was $2,499 now $1,799 at Musician's Friend Are you bored with the common Gibson shapes like the Les Paul, SG, or ES-335? The new Gibson Victory Figured Top revives this 80s cult favourite with modern enhancements. Its 25.5” scale suits drop tuning, while the mahogany body with AA figured maple cap delivers rich tone and stunning looks. Equipped with 80s Tribute humbuckers and push/pull controls, it’s perfect for just about any style you can think of. Save a massive $700 at Musician's Friend! Read more Read less ▼

Ibanez Prestige AZ2204: at Musician's Friend Right now, you can save a whopping $500 on the Ibanez Prestige AZ2204! Featuring Seymour Duncan Hyperion pickups, Gotoh hardware and a stunning body with a roasted maple neck, the AZ2204 delivers professional performance whether you’re just starting out or a seasoned pro. Don’t miss this chance to own a top-tier instrument at an unbeatable price! Read more Read less ▼

Save $44 Shure SM7B Dynamic Cardioid Vocal Microphone: was $439 now $395 at Sweetwater What you’re getting with the Shure SM7B is a high-quality, simple-to-use dynamic microphone that is at home in a wide variety of situations. The technology and design employed by Shure give you a platform to record outstanding audio that requires minimal post-production and can be relied upon for consistency. In the modern studio, where gear is swapped out with regularity, this is one mic you won’t be getting rid of in six months. Read more Read less ▼

Save $61 PreSonus Eris 5BT 5.25-inch Powered Bluetooth Studio Monitors: was $260 now $199 at Sweetwater Upgrade your audio setup and save $61 on PreSonus Eris 5BT studio monitors! Delivering 100 watts of crystal-clear power, these monitors are perfect for producers in compact spaces. Each speaker features a 5.25” transducer and 1” silk-dome tweeter for balanced, adjustable playback. With Bluetooth connectivity and versatile inputs, they fit seamlessly into any setup. Read more Read less ▼

Looking for more bargains? Check out more recommended sales below:

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: