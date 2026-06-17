“It changes how I work – it delivers the best sound, simplifies setup, offers a sonic palette that spans decades and improves everything”: The new MU-1 mic makes the much-loved ribbon-and-condenser recording trick way more accessible, says JZ Microphones
It promises to combine a classic dual-mic studio technique into one product
Pairing ribbon and condenser mics on the same source is a classic studio recording technique, but doing it successfully is not always straightforward.
Phase alignment, level matching and positioning issues mean that getting set up can sometimes take a lot longer than you’d think, and even then, the results are not always what you were hoping for.
All of which explains why JZ Microphones has just launched the MU-1, which it claims is the first studio mic to incorporate a ribbon element and a large-diaphragm condenser capsule side by side. These are placed in a level-matched, phase-coherent all-metal body with the aim of giving producers a reliable ribbon-plus-condenser option that can be pulled out quickly whenever they need it.
A single 5-pin XLR carries both signals, and you can then split these into two standard 3-pin XLRs using the included breakout Y-cable. This means that you can record either capsule on its own, or both on separate channels simultaneously so that they can be blended as required.
The MU-1 was designed by Grammy Award-winning producer and engineer Marc Urselli (U2, Nick Cave, Foo Fighters, Lou Reed, Elton John, John Zorn), who says: "The ribbon-and-condenser technique has been my favorite way of recording things for a long time. However, it involves having to set up two stands, negotiate space, align mics in the physical space, and align their phase afterwards.
“MU-1 is the first time the sound comes out of one microphone - phase-coherent, level-matched, and completely repeatable from session to session. That changes how I work: it delivers the best sound, simplifies setup, delivers options, offers a sonic palette that spans decades and improves everything."
Handbuilt in Latvia and shipping in a wooden box with its own shockmount, the MU-1 is currently available for pre-order priced at $1999/€1999. It’s set to ship in August, and you can find out more on the JZ Microphones website.
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I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it.
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