“It changes how I work – it delivers the best sound, simplifies setup, offers a sonic palette that spans decades and improves everything”: The new MU-1 mic makes the much-loved ribbon-and-condenser recording trick way more accessible, says JZ Microphones

Pairing ribbon and condenser mics on the same source is a classic studio recording technique, but doing it successfully is not always straightforward.

Phase alignment, level matching and positioning issues mean that getting set up can sometimes take a lot longer than you’d think, and even then, the results are not always what you were hoping for.

All of which explains why JZ Microphones has just launched the MU-1, which it claims is the first studio mic to incorporate a ribbon element and a large-diaphragm condenser capsule side by side. These are placed in a level-matched, phase-coherent all-metal body with the aim of giving producers a reliable ribbon-plus-condenser option that can be pulled out quickly whenever they need it.

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A single 5-pin XLR carries both signals, and you can then split these into two standard 3-pin XLRs using the included breakout Y-cable. This means that you can record either capsule on its own, or both on separate channels simultaneously so that they can be blended as required.

The MU-1 was designed by Grammy Award-winning producer and engineer Marc Urselli (U2, Nick Cave, Foo Fighters, Lou Reed, Elton John, John Zorn), who says: "The ribbon-and-condenser technique has been my favorite way of recording things for a long time. However, it involves having to set up two stands, negotiate space, align mics in the physical space, and align their phase afterwards.

“MU-1 is the first time the sound comes out of one microphone - phase-coherent, level-matched, and completely repeatable from session to session. That changes how I work: it delivers the best sound, simplifies setup, delivers options, offers a sonic palette that spans decades and improves everything."

Handbuilt in Latvia and shipping in a wooden box with its own shockmount, the MU-1 is currently available for pre-order priced at $1999/€1999. It’s set to ship in August, and you can find out more on the JZ Microphones website.

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