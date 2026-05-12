“Track a performance through your favorite tube amp while simultaneously capturing a dry signal as a safety”: Warm Audio’s Reamper is an analogue “creative routing hub” that could be the recording tool you’ve been waiting for

Warm Audio has just released a serious bit of analogue kit for any recording enthusiast looking for an all-in-one routing and reamping solution. It’s called the Reamper, and, sure, reamping is what it does. But it’s got a few more tricks up its sleeve, too.

It allows players to take a dry electric guitar track off their DAW and run it through a tube amp (or, for that matter, bass guitar). Can’t decide between AC30 chime and a classic Fender amp tone? Record both and decide later what to do with them, because Warm Audio’s Reamper allows players to daisy-chain a pair of amps and then record two different tones for the one take.

You can also record a tube amp (up to 50W at eight ohms) silently, straight to your DAW – just add an IR cab sim to give it that sense of "real room" ambient space.

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You can add some warmth to your direct signal via a JFET setting, or keep it clean via the op-amp. And Warm Audio presents us with separate Preamp Out and Reamp Out gain controls so that you can control how loud that dry signal is when it hits your studio gear and how loud it hits your amp.

We are talking about the Reamper within the context of guitars but it is similarly designed to work with synths and keyboards.

These past few years have seen Warm Audio quietly stocking up the world’s pedalboards with affordable versions of vintage stompbox classics, and so it is no surprise to learn that the Reamper is designed to accommodate your 'board.

(Image credit: Warm Audio)

You can take any track from your DAW and stick effects on it, which can be especially useful for the time-based effects such as delay and modulation that can be a little tricky when recording a take.

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The reamper allows you to apply stompboxes to the balanced line-level signal, say, putting phaser on drums, or a little hair from a fuzz pedal to keys, or vocals even. It has a variable impedance control (120kΩ -1MΩ) to accommodate active and passive instruments equally, without noise, no fuss.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Warm Audio ) (Image credit: Warm Audio )

“Warm Audio has built its reputation on premium analogue gear inspired by the most beloved studio classics, and the Reamper represents an exciting step forward as we apply that same design philosophy to original tools that solve real problems for today’s music makers,” says Bryce Young, founder and president of Warm Audio. “With Reamper, you can track a performance through your favorite tube amp while simultaneously capturing a dry signal as a safety.

“You can send DAW tracks back through real amplifiers, run guitar pedals across vocal chains or drum busses, or drive a 50-watt tube amp into its sweet spot without making a sound. It’s a creative tool designed to easily route signals between instruments, gear, and the studio.”

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The Reamper is available now and is priced £459/$499. For more details, see Warm Audio.