“We were supposed to open that place”: Adam Jones reveals that Tool were meant to raise the curtain on the Sphere in 2023

In the three years it’s been open, virtually every A-list artist on the planet has been asked about or pondered the possibility of playing The Sphere in Las Vegas. Now Californian prog metallers Tool have said that they almost certainly will and - according to guitarist Adam Jones – should have been the first act to play the futuristic venue back in 2023.

In a new interview with Ohio radio station 99.7 The Blitz, Jones revealed that: “We were supposed to open that place. We were asked, and because of ‘Game of Thrones’ band politics, we just couldn’t make it work. And then they ended up using U2, which I think we probably would’ve gotten bumped for anyway.”

He added, “But they have been really enthusiastic about us playing there, so we’ve been talking to them since it opened about doing some kind of residency there. And there’s just a lot of production details and budgeting and money and timing. So it’s complicated. But I think we will do it at some point.”

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It’s not the first time that members of the band have hinted heavily about a Sphere residency. Back in February, drummer Danny Carey said that Tool have been in talks about a stint at the venue. In an interview with the Spiral Out podcast Carey said: “We’re hoping when we release the new record, maybe do a stint at the Sphere ’cause I think we’re the perfect band for that. We’ve been talking to those guys.”

Carey did say that “the preparation” involved in a Sphere residency would be “pretty intense”, explaining: “It’s a very expensive endeavour, and it takes a while to get into the black. I think (you have to play) quite a few shows before you make any money.”

Almost three years on from its opening, just a handful of acts have played the Sphere. At the moment, No Doubt are a week into their residency of 18 shows. Come September, the Mexican singer-songwriter Carin Leon is confirmed for seven nights, and then October sees the start of Metallica’s 24-night run. As yet, nothing is confirmed for the venue beyond March 2027.