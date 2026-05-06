“Then I see the security guard person is eyeing me and it looks like I’m shoplifting when I’m doing the opposite”: Dave Grohl talks about hiding CDRs of the new Foos album around Southern California

Dave Grohl has been on the promotional rounds for the new Foo Fighters album and has been talking about the wheeze he came up with to hide advanced CDRs of Your Favourite Toy all over Southern California.

“I’m still old skool,” he told Stephen Colbert last night. “I love doing things myself and I had day off and thought, ‘you know what I’ll do? I’ll burn twenty CDs of our album before it’s come out and me and my daughter Harper will get construction paper and we’ll make album covers and then I’ll go run around and hide them in places all over the San Fernando Valley.'”

So Grohl secreted them in various stores, though as he says, he was often suspected of being a shoplifter. “I’d walk in and I’d have them hidden so I’m already sketchy enough. Then I see the security guard person is eyeing me and it looks like I’m shoplifting when I’m doing the opposite.

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"I almost got busted in a Ralphs – I went back to the charcoal aisle, stuck it under a bag of Kingsford and as I walking out the security guard was looking at it like ‘what?’

“Then we posted little clues. It turned into like a scavenger hunt,” he explained. “And who doesn’t like one of those?”

Meanwhile, Grohl plus his bandmates Nate Mendel (bassist) and Chris Shiflett (guitar), made an appearance on the Track Star YouTube channel, testing their music knowledge.

The three Fighters were tossed some fairly easy ones for men of their age and background: The Clash, Van Halen, The Melvins, and Minor Threat - "I based my entire early years of trying to get a bass tone off that guy," Mendel said of the band’s bassist Steve Hansgen.

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Testing Foo Fighters' Music Knowledge | Track Star* - YouTube Watch On

We also found that Mendel’s mom once made pancakes for another group of punk rock legends: NOFX. “I put on a show for them and they needed to get fed,” he quipped.

The only track that seemed to floor the trio was Freight Train by Elizabeth Cotten. “It’s that famous amazing woman who played blues...I can’t remember her name,” said Grohl of the 20th Century blues guitarist.