“I don’t recognise that name”: What Kacey Musgraves was told when she asked for her album in Walmart… dressed as an armadillo

The things pop stars have to do these days…

Kacey Musgraves released a new album, Middle Of Nowhere, last week. Once upon a time, the singer-songwriter would have promoted it via press interviews, TV appearances and an expensive pop video. In 2026, though promotion also entails dressing up as an armadillo and uploading the results to social media in an attempt to go, ahem, viral.

So here we are. As you can see below, Musgraves enters Walmart in her armadillo costume, looks for her new album and asks an assistant if they have “the new Kacey Musgraves” only to be told: “I don’t recognise that name”. Oh dear.

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A post shared by Kacey Musgraves (@spaceykacey) A photo posted by on

She then heads over to Barnes And Noble where she does eventually find vinyl copies of the album, looks up some armadillo facts in a kids’ book and ends up rolling around in the road. Pretending to be roadkill, presumably.

But why an armadillo, you may well ask? Well, there aren’t any songs directly relating to the armoured mammals on Middle Of Nowhere, though given that the album is deeply influenced by her Texan roots, you can argue that there is a tangential link – the armadillo is native to Texas. Perhaps that’s what she – or whoever organises her social media account – was thinking of when they dreamt up this stunt.

Kacey Musgraves - Dry Spell (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

By the way, Musgraves did actually make a proper video for the album’s lead single Dry Spell. It doesn’t look particularly expensive, but, as you can see, it is also rather funny...