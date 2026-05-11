“There are so many special memories within the walls, not to mention the rooftop”: Apple Corps to throw open the doors (and roof) of the Beatles' London HQ as a visitor attraction

The address 3 Savile Row will elicit a nod of recognition from the millions of Beatles fans out there. They know that it used to be the headquarters of Apple Corps, the business venture that the group formed in 1968 with the not unambitious aim of, well, reconfigurating capitalism. Its roof was the venue for the last ever Beatles' gig on 30 January 1969, which ended up being the conclusion to the Let It Be film.

Anyway, it’s been announced today that the building is to opened up as a visitor attraction from next year. Named ‘The Beatles At 3 Savile Row’, it will feature seven floors of material from Apple’s extensive archives as well the recreation of the original studio where Let It Be was partly recorded. And yes, fans will be able to go up to the roof and set foot on the stage – if you can call it that – that saw group’s last ever live appearance.

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Apple’s own story is long and convoluted. For years it was tended by Neil Aspinall, the Beatles one-time road manager/ personal assistant/ factotum who gathered all the material for the mid-1990s Beatles Anthology documentary and compilation series and supervised the marketing and managing of the band’s legacy right up until his death in 2008.

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The man in charge of Apple Corps now is Tom Greene, who in a statement about 3 Savile Row said: “We’re thrilled to bring Apple Corps back to its spiritual home and give The Beatles’ fans something truly special.

“Every single day, fans are taking pictures of the outside of 3 Savile Row – but next year they can go in and explore all seven floors of the iconic building, including the rooftop where even the railings remain the same from that famous day in 1969.”

The two surviving Beatles have also issued statements. Paul McCartney said: “It was such a trip to get back to 3 Savile Row recently and have a look around. There are so many special memories within the walls, not to mention the rooftop. The team have put together some really impressive plans and I’m excited for people to see it when it’s ready."

Meanwhile, Ringo said of seeing the new 3 Savile Row: “Wow, it’s like coming home.”

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We’re not sure yet when exactly the doors of 3 Savile Row will swing open. The visitor attraction does have a website, but you cannot book as yet. There is, however, a mailing list for those who would like to receive updates.