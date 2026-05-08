While everyone is mesmerised by its veiled mystery synth, Korg also sneakily launches a new effects-packed performance mixer, the NTS-4, at Superbooth
More than just a central hub for your hardware, the NTS-4 promises to be a surprising dab hand at effect-generating
SUPERBOOTH 2026: Korg is really leaning into baiting its considerable fanbase this year - courting social media intrigue by hiding what appears to be a tantalisingly blue-LED'd brand new synth under a tarp
But while this is obviously designed to pull-focus and have us all scratching our heads, Korg has also quietly pulled a little sleight-of-hand and soft-launched the latest in the Nu: Tekt range of interfaces, the NTS-4 Mixer which features a range of built-in digital effects.
The mobile 10-channel analogue mixer is designed for the stage and non-DAW based performance situations. It sports four stereo mini jack inputs alongside a pair of Eurorack-compatible mono minijack inputs. However, there are a pair of two L/R 1/4 jack outputs.
It’s also able to be used as a USB-MIDI audio interface via a MIDI output socket, or used as an interim for synchronising your external hardware to your DAW.
Each channel provides controls for the basic level, a send dial, mute, cue and, for the mono channels, a pan dial. But the real draw here is those in-built, per-channel digital effects. Based around a dual stereo FX processor, these effect are controllable with a pair of parameters (FX Type and FX Depth). We've yet to hear it in action yet - but colour us curious.
Then there’s a small text display screen, and further knobs on the side for master controls. These include a Cue Balance knob, a USB Audio knob, a volume control for headphone output and a peak dial.
As we say, official info from Korg is scarce right now, but we’ll be taking a closer look at the show later today (keep an eye on our Superbooth 2026 live blog) The NTS-4 will be available, like the previous entries in the range, as a DIY kit.
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In the meantime, keep an eye on Korg.com
I'm Andy, the Music-Making Ed here at MusicRadar. My work explores the inner-workings of how music is made and frequently digs into the history and development of popular music.
Previously the editor of Computer Music, my career has included editing MusicTech magazine and website and writing about music-making and listening for a range of titles including NME, Classic Pop, Audio Media International, Guitar.com and Uncut.
When I'm not writing about music, I'm making it. I release tracks under the name ALP.
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