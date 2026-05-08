While everyone is mesmerised by its veiled mystery synth, Korg also sneakily launches a new effects-packed performance mixer, the NTS-4, at Superbooth

SUPERBOOTH 2026: Korg is really leaning into baiting its considerable fanbase this year - courting social media intrigue by hiding what appears to be a tantalisingly blue-LED'd brand new synth under a tarp

But while this is obviously designed to pull-focus and have us all scratching our heads, Korg has also quietly pulled a little sleight-of-hand and soft-launched the latest in the Nu: Tekt range of interfaces, the NTS-4 Mixer which features a range of built-in digital effects.

The mobile 10-channel analogue mixer is designed for the stage and non-DAW based performance situations. It sports four stereo mini jack inputs alongside a pair of Eurorack-compatible mono minijack inputs. However, there are a pair of two L/R 1/4 jack outputs.

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It’s also able to be used as a USB-MIDI audio interface via a MIDI output socket, or used as an interim for synchronising your external hardware to your DAW.

Each channel provides controls for the basic level, a send dial, mute, cue and, for the mono channels, a pan dial. But the real draw here is those in-built, per-channel digital effects. Based around a dual stereo FX processor, these effect are controllable with a pair of parameters (FX Type and FX Depth). We've yet to hear it in action yet - but colour us curious.

A disassembled NTS-4 kit (Image credit: Future)

Then there’s a small text display screen, and further knobs on the side for master controls. These include a Cue Balance knob, a USB Audio knob, a volume control for headphone output and a peak dial.

As we say, official info from Korg is scarce right now, but we’ll be taking a closer look at the show later today (keep an eye on our Superbooth 2026 live blog) The NTS-4 will be available, like the previous entries in the range, as a DIY kit.

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In the meantime, keep an eye on Korg.com