NAMM 2025: Make a pro-quality mix anywhere with Mackie’s new battery-powered ProFX10 GO
Building on its feature-packed ProFX10 mixers, Mackie's new GO spin-off doesn’t even need a power cord
NAMM 2025: With mobile music-making only ever in the ascendancy and all the big money to be made in live performance, products that enable you to take your skills and your sounds out into the open are similarly on the rise.
Mackie’s new ProFX10 GO mixer is the latest offering from the company that’s been making high-quality, great sounding mixers and associated audio gear for decades. But this mini miracle goes one step further, working its familiar Mackie magic without the need for a power cable.
In fact, it’s not only a 10-channel audio mixer but also a 24-bit/192 kHz, 2x4 USB-C audio interface. Plus, there are additional luxuries such as Mackie’s own GigFX+ effects engine - offering reverbs, delays, choruses and more - and a full-colour LCD display for editing and saving presets.
And - as is increasingly becoming a must - there’s full Bluetooth on board, so you can send and receive audio to and from your audience’s devices without the need for a pesky cable.
And all this without the need for a power connection, as the unit’s built-in but swappable battery keeps the whole gig going for up to eight hours. And when you’re running low, just drop in another GB-10 battery (available separately) to keep the party going.
When you do come across a power outlet, simply plug in the ProFX10 GO and continue your jam while the GO’s battery dutifully recharges in the background.
Via Bluetooth you can stream in songs from phones, tablets and laptops and even use them as backing for your band or DJ who can play on the top. Alternatively, turn your phone into your own remote broadcast studio and stream your performance on the ProFX10 GO to your phone and onwards to Twitch, YouTube, Instagram and more.
Spec hunters will be pleased to note that, despite all the new wireless bells and whistles, Mackie hasn't skimped on the ProFX10 GO’s capacity to sound great.
The new mixer carries four of Mackie’s famous Onyx mic preamps with up to 60 dB of gain on channels 1 through 4. Channels 1 and 2 carry Hi-Z switches for DI injection of guitars and more, and all channels feature Mackie’s famous musically-optimised three-band EQ.
There’s even a built-in ‘one-knob’ compressor built into channels 1 and 2.
In essence, the new GO formulation is everything you loved from Mackie's existing ProFX10V3 and (plus the effects) ProFX10V+ mixers, plus that all important ability to play in a desert, car park or warehouse and everywhere in between.
The GO comes as part of Mackie’s new line-up and will be fully revealed at NAMM 2025 with price and availability TBC.
