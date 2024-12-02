"This is a game-changer for us. I mean, that's a pretty essential piece of gear": Andertons just slashed £249 off the Behringer X32 mixer, which has Foo Fighter Chris Shiflett's stamp of approval

When it comes to affordable yet powerful digital mixers, the Behringer X32 has become a beloved staple in the live music scene. Whether it's as the front-of-house desk or as a monitor rig, this hi-tech mixing console has won over the hearts of local and pro musicians alike. And now, with a significant Cyber Monday discount at Andertons, you can join the community and save a whopping £249 off this powerful mixing tool.

One famous champion of the Behringer X32 is lead guitarist for the Foo Fighters, Chris Shiflett. When we sat down with Shiflett to discuss his essential pieces of music gear, he couldn't tour without, the long-serving Foos axeman offered up praise for the digital console. His endorsement carries significant weight, as he said, "We've got a Behringer X32, you know, for our monitor rig on stage. We've got one of those now, and we can control our in-ears on our phones, you know, do that whole thing – and that's freaking amazing, man," beams Shiflett. "Like, this is a game-changer for us. So, I mean, that's a pretty essential piece of gear."

It's pretty high praise indeed for this humble digital mixer and shows that it's used by everyone from bands just starting out to touring global megastars.

Behringer X32: was £1,848 now £1,599 at Andertons With 16 Midas-designed mic pres, 17 100mm motorised faders, 32 channel USB DAW I/O and onboard effects, you’re getting lots for your money and in a pretty compact footprint. What’s more, despite its potential complexity, the X32's simple layout incorporating global physical controls for channel strip gain, dynamics, and EQ makes it easy to use.

The Flagship X32 stands out with its broad range of features at this price point, such as 40 channels, Midas-designed microphone preamps, motorised faders, wireless mixing capabilities, and a full audio interface for multitrack recording.

With 16 XLR outputs, six additional lines in/outputs, two phone connectors, a talkback section with an integrated or external mic, and 16 effects, the flagship X32 offers a lot of mixing power for a very reasonable price. No wonder Chris Shifflett is a fan.

With the end of the Cyber Monday music deals in sight, this deal may not be around for much longer, so grab it while you can.