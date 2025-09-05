Warm Audio promises studio-quality sound without the price tag with three new vintage-inspired condenser mics

Texan manufacturer Warm Audio has expanded its line-up of affordable, vintage-inspired condenser mics with three new additions, the WA-87jr, WA-87jr SE and WA-47jr SE.

The new WA-87jr joins Warm Audio's best-selling WA-47jr in the Junior Series, a range designed to offer budget-conscious musicians and producers studio-quality sound that recreates the sought-after tones of classic, industry-standard microphones: the Neumann U87 and U47.

Like all four models in the Junior and Junior Studio Essentials series, the WA-87jr features the same large-diaphragm capsule as its flagship counterpart, in this case the K87-style dual-backplate capsule found in Warm Audio's WA-87.

The WA-87jr benefits from transformerless, low-noise FET circuitry for clean and transparent audio, offering three adjustable polar patterns (cardioid, omnidirectional and figure-8), a 70Hz high-pass filter for dealing with unwanted low frequencies, and a -10dB pad. Both models in the Junior Series come bundled with a shockmount, hardmount and leather storage pouch.

Warm Audio's new Junior Studio Essentials series delivers the same tonal profile and high-fidelity signal path as the Junior range while stripping back the feature set and knocking a decent chunk off the price of both models. You'll still get the hardmount and pouch with the SE versions, but there's no shockmount included.

Both the WA-87jr SE and WA-47jr SE feature single-backplate versions of the capsules found in their more full-featured equivalents and swap their multi-pattern functionality for a less versatile fixed cardioid design. Warm Audio tells us that the Junior Studio Essentials series is designed for musicians, streamers, and podcasters who want "legendary analogue tone" without the need for pattern switching or onboard controls.

With the Junior and Junior Studio Essentials lines, Warm Audio hopes to place the celebrated character of classic studio mics within reach of musicians and producers working in home studios on limited budgets. Competitively priced and promising to deliver the same studio-grade sound as the company's premium models, they represent an appealing proposition for anyone seeking professional results without a professional price tag.

The WA-47jr and WA-87jr are priced at $299/£299/€349, and the WA-47jr SE and WA-87jr SE are priced at $199/£199/€219.

Visit Warm Audio's website to find out more.

Introducing The WA-47 & WA-87 Junior & Junior Studio Essential Mic Series - YouTube Watch On