Hisong's AirStudio S1 is a pocket-sized all-in-one recording solution for musicians on the move

Audio tech startup Hisong is launching a Kickstarter campaign for AirStudio S1, a pocket-sized mobile recording capsule that's designed to offer musicians and content creators a portable studio set-up that can be taken anywhere.

AirStudio S1 combines a dual-mode microphone, wireless in-ear monitors and a built-in USB-C audio interface in a single 120g device. Giving users the ability to "record, monitor and stream" anywhere without dealing with the clutter of cables and gear, AirStudio S1 is intended as a simple, portable plug-and-play solution for mobile music-making and content creation.

At AirStudio's core is a switchable condenser/dynamic microphone with an integrated pop filter; the mic records at 24-bit/48kHz with a 20Hz-20kHz frequency response and 137dB maximum SPL. Onboard DSP offers an EQ, compressor, reverb and limiter while providing AI-powered noise reduction, and users can adjust sound settings and recall presets using the companion Hisong Link app.

Freddie Bam Bam Performs with HISONG AirStudio S1 | Live Session - YouTube Watch On

Wireless monitoring is a core feature, and Hisong tells us that AirStudio S1's bundled in-ear monitors operate with "imperceptible" ultra-low latency. Battery life is rated for up to ten hours for the mic capsule and around three and a half for the earbuds, with fast charging for quick top-ups.

Doubling as a USB-C audio interface, AirStudio S1 can plug directly into laptops, tablets or phones for fuss-free recording. It'll play nice with all major DAWs and Hisong has thrown in a free license for Steinberg's Cubasis LE, an entry-level music-making app for iOS, to get users started.

AirStudio S1 will be available in three versions. The 4-in-1 Musician Kit ($299) includes the capsule, IEMs and interface, but the 5-in-1 Creator Kit ($349) adds a Wireless RX Mini dongle for wireless connection to devices via USB-C. The Master Kit ($399) includes the Wireless RX Plus, which adds a 3.5mm output to the dongle.

The Kickstarter campaign launches on 14 October, with pre-launch "VIP" deposits available for early backers offering up to 40% off. The first batch of units are expected to ship on November 30th.