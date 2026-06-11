“Say goodbye to unravelling cables, trip hazards on stage, and restricted movement”: The t-bone launch new series of wireless mics

The t-bone, the audio brand that’s owned by esteemed retailer Thomann, has announced that it’s launching a new line of wireless microphones: The t-bone Free 300.

In a cheery statement, the German firm said the new line meant “more freedom for your performance… say goodbye to unravelling cables, trip hazards on stage, and restricted movement.”

The Free 300 range comes in two types – handheld mic systems and bodypack systems. Both the Free 300 HT 823 and the HT 548 in those types are equipped with three pre-programmed frequency groups and ten channels each, meaning you can run six systems simultaneously, which, of course, is very useful if you need multiple performers in a band mic-ed up at the same time.

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As well as that, both the 823 and 548 include high-contrast LCD displays so you can check your frequency, channel, and battery status at a glance, even in environments where there isn’t much light.

You can also switch between handheld transmitter and pocket transmitter, though you can’t use both simultaneously. The range for both is 100 metres and they also both come with a rack mount.

According to t-bone, the 823 is “perfect for presenters and performers who need a license-free, professional wireless system that combines ease of use with high-quality sound. Its durable construction and professional features make it a trusted companion for stage, rehearsal, or event use.”

Meanwhile, the 548 “delivers clear sound and reliable performance with a range of up to 100 m. Its robust design and professional features make it an ideal choice for performers who need a cost-effective, easy-to-use wireless solution.”

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For more information head over to t bone’s website at www.tbone.audio.