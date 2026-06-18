MPC Key 37 G2 with Zaytoven | Akai Professional - YouTube Watch On

Akai Professional has announced updates to its range of standalone MPCs, giving the entry-level MPC One and keyboard-equipped MPC Key 37 Gen 2 upgrades that bring them in line with the MPC XL and MPC Live III.

As with those latter models, the big news is a significant step up in processing power and storage capacity. Both new machines feature 8-core processors, which Akai claims offers four times the power of the previous generation.

Both MPCs also now pack 4GB of RAM, up from the 2GB of their predecessors, along with 64GB of storage. The previous MPC Key 37 had 32GB of storage, while the MPC One+ had just 16GB.

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The improved specs mean that both models can make better use of the MPC3 OS in standalone mode, with the capacity for up-to 32 simultaneous plugin instances and 16 stereo audio tracks.

The extra power can also be put to use for pro-grade stem separation and real-time time-stretching, although access to these features requires the optional Pro Pack expansion, which also adds the Clip Matrix seen on other new MPCs.

Akai MPC One G2 (Image credit: Akai Pro)

While there are big changes under the hood, the hardware units themselves are fairly similar to their predecessors. Whereas both the MPC XL and Live III saw the introduction of new interface layouts with additional hands-on control, both the hardware UI and I/O is largely unchanged here.

The most significant addition on this front is the introduction of multi-channel audio streaming via USB-C, which lets users stream multiple tracks of audio and MIDI to/from a DAW, as well as sample directly via USB-C. This is a feature I really liked on the Live III and XL, so it’s nice to see it included here.

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The most notable omission of these Gen 2 designs is the multi-expression MPCe pads found on the XL and Live III. Instead, both of these new models stick with the velocity and pressure-sensitive pad designs of their last gen predecessors.

The MPC Key also keeps the existing 37 synth-action keys with aftertouch, pitch bend and mod wheel.

This may well come as a disappointment for users of the current models who have been anticipating an upgrade, although the absence does create a slightly more logical gap in capabilities between the MPC Live III and its cheaper MPC One counterpart.

"Whether you live on the pads or write everything on keys, the MPC One G2 and MPC Key 37 G2 give producers and beat makers the most powerful standalone MPC we have ever built at these prices," said Andy Mac, Director of Artist Relations at Akai Professional.

"From bedroom beat makers to established producer communities around the world, creators now have four times the power, MPC3 OS, and a powerful collection of instruments and samples ready to get you started. This is generation 2 of MPC standalone production."

(Image credit: Akai Pro)

Next gen

Akai’s MPC range has had numerous ups and downs over the past four decades, from the early days of Roger Linn’s designs through the company’s initial bankruptcy, sale to InMusic and a shortlived reinvention as a range of MIDI controllers.

Recent iterations of the MPC have been some of the strongest we’ve seen in years though, hitting on a winning formula that balances the self-contained creativity of ‘90s MPCs with versatile, DAW-rivalling production capabilities.

I really liked both the MPC Live III and XL when I reviewed those machines. The increased CPU power and USB-C streaming makes them far more viable standalone production machines for those that want DAW-like tools without being bound to a laptop. Given Native Instruments’ much-discussed turbulence and scant Maschine updates, these current MPCs are unrivalled at what they do.

The MPC One G2 and MPC Key 37 G2 are out now priced at $799/£729/€849 and $999/£849/€999 respectively. Both sport new colours inspired by classic MPC designs.

Check out full specs and included plugins below, or head to the official Akai site for more info.

Key features

Shared Platform Features (Both Models)

G2 8-core processor with 4x the processing power of the previous generation

4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage

Up to 32 simultaneous plugin instances and 16 stereo audio tracks in standalone

MPC3 OS with modern, track-based workflow and full Linear Arranger

7" full-colour multitouch LED display

USB-C with 24×24 audio streaming, expanded MIDI, host and device support over a single cable

Ableton Live Control Mode and Ableton project import/export

Direct sampling from phones, tablets, and external devices via USB-C

Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz, 802.11ac) and Bluetooth 5

Over 20 GB of included content; NI Analog Dreams MPC Edition free at launch

An optional Pro Pack expands both systems with advanced production tools including professional-grade stem separation, real-time time-stretching, and Clip Matrix.

MPC One G2 – Additional Features

16 velocity- and pressure-sensitive RGB pads across 8 banks

4 touch-sensitive Q-Link knobs with 4 accessible columns

5-pin MIDI in/out and 4 TRS CV/Gate jacks (8 outputs total) for hardware and modular integration

SD card slot and USB-A port for expanded storage and accessories

11 included plugins and 9 expansion packs

MPC Key 37 G2 – Additional Features

37 synth-action keys with aftertouch, pitch bend, and modulation wheel

16 velocity- and pressure-sensitive RGB-backlit pads with 8 accessible pad banks

2 × 1/4" TRS inputs and 2 × 1/4" TRS outputs (stereo)

8 CV/gate outputs (4 × 1/8" TRS jacks), 5-pin MIDI in/out

13 included plugins and 6 expansion packs

MPC One G2 – Included Plugins (11)

NI Analog Dreams MPC Edition (free, included at launch)

Bassline

Electric

Fabric Select

Hype

Mellotron

Odyssey

Organ

Solina

Tubesynth

Drumsynth

MPC One G2 – Included Expansions (9)

Acoustic Tools

Classic Drum Machines

Apollo Retro Kits

Percussion Tools

ATL Song Starters

Marco Polo Lo-Fi Boom

Welcome to ATL Kits

Welcome to ATL Melodics

Producer Essentials

MPC Key 37 G2 – Included Plugins (13)

NI Analog Dreams MPC Edition (free, included at launch)

Bassline

Electric

Fabric Select

Hype

Mellotron

Odyssey

Solina

Tubesynth

Drumsynth

OPX-4

Jura

Sub Factory

MPC Key 37 G2 – Included Expansions (6)