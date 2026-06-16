“What is the point of this?”: Boy George has released a new AI version of Karma Chameleon, and fans aren't impressed

Boy George has joined forces with an AI company that claims will help artists to ‘reclaim’ their hits.

It’s called Artist Included and its founders Paul Kemsley and film producer Jeremy Rosen seem to be positioning it as a tool for artists who want to re-record ‘new’ masters in the same way that Taylor Swift did for her back catalogue.

George has got on board with them and re-recorded a new version of Karma Chameleon. It is, Artist Included insists, not a synthetic AI recording, but uses ‘artist-approved and ethical technology’. See what you think.

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In a statement, Kemsley said: “For decades, artists created the soundtrack to our lives while much of the long-term value moved away from the original creators. Artist Included was built to help reverse that dynamic. This is not about replacing artists or exploiting old catalogues - it is about helping artists create new ones. Used responsibly, AI can become one of the most powerful creative tools the music industry has ever seen.”

Rosen added: “The future of AI in music must put artists at the centre - creatively, ethically, and economically. Artist Included is building a model where artists control and participate directly in the future value created from their music, voice, brand, and legacy. All ego aside, we are shifting the narrative from piracy to partnership; a timely AI reframe.”

Artist Included seems to be gambling that there’s enough of a market for heritage artists wanting to re-record their classic hits. Whilst that gambit worked for Taylor Swift because she is the biggest, most powerful artist in the world with millions upon millions of fans, it remains to be seen whether it would for artists lower down the food chain. Given a choice between the hits that they know and love and new AI-assisted versions, most fans of Culture Club would probably plump for the originals.

Indeed, as you can see from the YouTube comments, fans seem divided about the new version of Karma Chameleon. “The original is far superior as a recording, mix and performance”, says one fan, whilst another pleads: “You should release your humanly-written unreleased stuff instead, you've got so many hidden gems from each era!”

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Others are more cynical, with one asking: “What is the point of this AI construction? It can only be for money.”

George himself has put out a statement, defending the new version: “Revisiting Karma Chameleon in this way was emotional and creatively inspiring. The goal was never to replace the original - it was to celebrate it and let the song keep evolving for new audiences.”