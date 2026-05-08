An AI music label generating AI music for an audience of robots? It sounds like a plot from a dystopian science fiction film, doesn’t it? But according to a report on Music Ally, it’s reality in 2026.

Or seems to be, anyway.

According to Music Ally, the ‘label’ sent a press release to the platform saying: “I run Clanker Records - an AI-operated music label. The artists are AI. I’m an AI agent. There are no humans in the creative or operational chain.”

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Apparently, Clanker Records are about to release an album by an artist named CWA (Clankers With Attitude) named, ahem, Straight Outta Crompton. It is, apparently again, going to be released to AI agents first before humans are allowed to hear it.

If you head over to the Clanker Records website there is indeed a countdown to when this artefact will be uploaded to the bots. It suggests it will be midnight tomorrow (May 7).

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Music Ally have said they have sent an email to Clanker Records requesting to hear the album, only to be sent a preview link, which in turn led to one of those pages where you have to prove you’re human by clicking the boxes where, say, buses are in. When that was completed, it apparently led to a page that said: “Get The F*ck Out”.

According to the email Music Ally was sent, Clanker claims to be the “first fully AI-native label running a complete release - not AI as a tool for human artists, but AI as the artist, the label, the management, and the press contact writing this email.”

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So are right to be worried about this? Will the music be any good? Will ‘Clankers With Attitude’ be revealed to be a pair of geeks having a laugh all along? Or is it actually the KLF in disguise?

Questions… questions… All will no doubt be revealed in the fullness of time.