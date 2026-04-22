“Daily deliveries keep increasing”: 44% of Deezer's daily uploads are AI slop

More proof that the streaming platforms are drowning in AI slop. Deezer has reported that it is receiving 75,000 AI-generated tracks uploaded onto its system per day, which accounts for some 44% of its overall intake.

Over a month, that equates to some 2 million of the blighters. In 2025, the Paris-based platform said it detected over 13.4 million AI-generated tracks in that calendar year.

Deezer launched its AI-detection tool in January 2025 and in the 15 months since, it seems that the river of slop has become increasingly torrential. Back in early 2025, it reported that it was detecting just 18,000 AI tracks a day, or just 18% of the total.

Article continues below

INGAROSE ~ CELEBRATE ME - YouTube Watch On

In a statement, Deezer CEO Alex Lanternier said of the findings: “AI-generated music is now far from a marginal phenomenon, and as daily deliveries keep increasing, we hope the whole music ecosystem will join us in taking action to help safeguard artists’ rights and promote transparency for fans.”

“Thanks to our technology and the proactive measures we put in place more than a year ago, we have shown that it’s possible to reduce AI-related fraud and payment dilution in streaming to a minimum."

And another milestone was passed regarding AI music last week when it was reported that an AI track made with Suno had reached Number One in the US iTunes charts. The song in question is Celebrate Me by an artist named IngaRose. However, given that the days when iTunes was the way most people accessed new music are long gone, it’s unclear how many sales Celebrate Me actually made to scale the top of that particular chart.