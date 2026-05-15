Sweetwater's latest sale is the place for pedal lovers, with big savings on Universal Audio, Line 6, Eventide, Keeley, DigiTech and more - including $100 off the highly rated UAFX Anti 1992

Thinking your pedalboard needs a refresh ahead of a slew of summer gigs? Well, we've just found the sale for you! Sweetwater has just dropped one of the biggest effects pedal sales of the year. Whether you’re a gigging musician, a bedroom player, or a tone connoisseur, there’s never been a better moment to expand your pedalboard and shape your sound.

Sweetwater’s massive stompbox event sees discounts of up to 35% across a vast selection of pedals, from versatile overdrives and fuzzes to shimmering reverbs, delays, and cutting-edge multi-effects units. There’s something for every player and genre, whether you’re hunting for subtle tone-shaping or outrageous sonic experimentation.

If you’ve been eyeing a Line 6 multi-effects, a DigiTech Drop, or the inspiring tones of Keeley and Electro-Harmonix, this is your chance to save on industry-leading brands. We’ve also spotted deals on boutique brands, so you can discover new sounds without breaking the bank.

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But pedals aren’t the only thing on sale. Sweetwater’s Gig Essentials event is perfect for players stocking up ahead of festival season or summer gigs, with up to 30% off on a huge lineup of accessories. Need fresh strings, reliable instrument cables, power supplies, pedalboard tape, or even cases and stands? Now’s the time to grab the gear your live rig depends on.

Featured offer Shop Sweetwater’s pedal sale

Sweetwater is delivering stompbox savings to guitar players, with big discounts applied across hundreds of items from brands including Fender, Line 6, Eventide, Warm Audio, Electro-Harmonix, Universal Audio and loads more. Preferred partner (What does this mean?)

Okay, with so many pedals on offer, we know it can be overwhelming. So, here are a few of our highlights.

Kicking things off is the awesome UAFX ANTI 1992. Looking for fire-breathing high-gain tones? Well, this is the one for you. The UAFX ANTI 1992 gives you access to a diverse array of sonic-sculpting tools, with multiple cab-speaker combos, live and preset modes, performance-focused channel settings, a 4-cable mode, and beyond. In our review, we said, "The ANTI is the best modelled 5150 emulation we've come across, and it has way more up its sonic sleeve than the original – we're smitten." Save $100 at Sweetwater.

Next is the Maxon AD9Pro Analogue Delay. Revamping one of Maxon’s most cherished designs, the AD9Pro is 100% analog with a quartet of MC4107 bucket brigade integrated circuits, and frankly, it sounds ace! Save a little over $100.

Now, we have to shout out the brilliant DigiTech Drop in the Sweetwater-exclusive white finish. This handy little stomp transforms your tuning with the click of a footswitch, allowing you to explore deeper tones and even cover bass duties with any standard 6-string. This pedal’s nine polyphonic pitch-shifted settings give you the power to drop your tuning from 1–7 semitones, a full octave, or a distinct octave-down setting that blends in your dry signal for enhanced clarity. Save $30 at Sweetwater.

Of course, there is a lot more on offer, so we encourage you to take a look for yourself and see what goodies you can find.