“These circuits have a history and personality that I wasn’t willing to compromise”: Dirty Boy partners with Warm Audio to make its Neal Schon and John Frusciante-approved boutique pedals for the masses

Dirty Boy is opening a new chapter in the boutique guitar effects pedal brand’s history by teaming up with Warm Audio for the Junior Series, offering a compact $169 reimagining of three of its classic stompboxes.

Founded by Alex Saraceno, who wanted to make pedals for his son, the former Poison guitarist Blues Saraceno, Dirty Boy has built a formidable reputation for high-end pedalboard candy.

Over the years, the likes of Neal Schon, Phil X, John Frusciante and Tom DeLonge have all used its pedals. Each is handmade. But at $349 a pop they don’t come cheap.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Danny Gomez, who now owns the Dirty Boy brand, believes this collab gives more players the chance to get those same sounds onto their ‘board – and Warm Audio was the obvious choice to work with.

“For me, choosing the right partner was everything because these circuits have a history and personality that I wasn’t willing to compromise,” says Gomez. “Warm Audio understands how to build authentic circuits the right way. They know that quality components, careful manufacturing, and thorough testing all play a critical role in preserving the character of the original design.

“Just as importantly, every pedal is individually hand-tested before it ever reaches a player. That level of quality control and accountability is very similar to what we do at Dirty Boy.”

Introducing Dirty Boy Jr. Series FX Pedals | Warm Audio x Dirty Boy Official Collaboration - YouTube Watch On

The Junior Series comprises three pedals. There is the Dirty Boy Jr Booster is based on the original Ball Buster and presents players with 10dB of analogue boost – plus amp tone-shaping controls with a three-way “H-M-L” Freq switch, Bass and Treble controls.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Jr Fuzz presents the Dirty Boy Afro Fuzz in a more compact housing, and has a simple drive with Fuzz, Level and a 6-way Freq switch. It sounds a little like a good vintage Fuzz Face that cleans up nicely.

Finally, there’s the Jr Overdrive, which houses the Preamp circuit, which was the first pedal to be launched under Gomez’s stewardship.

The goal was to preserve the tone, response, and personality of the hand-built originals

With his Tube Amp Emulation technology under the hood, think of it as an all-analogue amp modeller preamp in a box that can be used as an overdrive pedal, preamp pedal, or as modeller, with an emulated output allowing you to go direct into a mixer, guitar audio interface or FRFR Speaker.

Dirty Boy will still be making its hand-built pedals. But Gomez hopes the Junior Series’ “faithful” recreations of these circuits will get more players using the.

“The goal was to preserve the tone, response, and personality of the hand-built originals,” he says. “Warm Audio is the partner we trust to help us do that without compromise.”

The Dirty Boy Jr Series is available now. See Warm Audio for more, and see Dirty Boy for the hand-built pedals that inspired them.