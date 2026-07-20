“As a former Culture Secretary and big music fan, he has a deep understanding of what makes the music industry tick. He also knows the challenges”: UK Music CEO sets out five key tests for new Prime Minister Andy Burnham

The UK has a new Prime Minister from today, as Andy Burnham takes over from Keir Starmer. The former Mayor Of Manchester is known as a keen music fan – there is much evidence of his love of The Smiths, Radiohead and The Strokes online – and many in the music industry will be keeping a close eye on whether that (seemingly genuine) enthusiasm gets translated into policy.

Indeed, in a statement today, UK Music CEO Tom Kiehl has set out five key tests for the new premier regarding the music sector.

These are, in no particular order, “delivering on the Government’s manifesto pledge to root out ticket touts,” “Ruling out any new copyright exceptions in relation to AI,” “Ensuring that a strong and well funded BBC continues to showcase and support UK music,” and “Devolving power to grow music in towns and cities right across the UK.”

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The latter is something Burnham will surely be on board with, since he has already made loud noises about dispersing political power more widely from London to the regions.

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The final test - “removing costly and prohibitive barriers to touring the EU” - may well be more difficult given that it would involve negotiations with the UK's erstwhile European partners as well as a determined effort on behalf of the government to make a public argument for closer ties with the EU.

Kiehl has said in the statement: “We welcome Andy Burnham back in Westminster as the new Prime Minister and look forward to continuing our work championing the music industry with him.

“As a former Culture Secretary and big music fan, he has a deep understanding of what makes the music industry tick. He also knows the challenges facing a sector which is one of the Government’s best international calling cards with the £4.8 billion we generate in annual exports.”

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Of course, it was less than a week ago that the Culture Secretary outlined the government’s Music plan, which included a cash injection of £15 million to fund new music projects, an extra £10 million for a mentoring scheme to give children and young children the chance to explore creative disciplines such as music, and reform of the licensing system for live events, which will increase the number of Temporary Event Notices.

There’s no indication that Burnham would row back on any of that. Indeed, given the sounds he has made about music and its importance in his life, one might expect him to, if anything, go further. But given the turbulence of UK politics over the last decade, it would be unwise for any of us to raise our hopes too high...