“The percentage of explicit songs on Spotify’s Top 50 chart has fallen from 74% in 2018 to 13% today”: New data reveals that explicit lyrics are in decline - but why?

This writer is old enough to remember the days when picking up a CD album emblazoned with that iconic black-and-white sticker; ‘Parental Advisory: Explicit Content', triggered a giddy rush of subversion.

If anything, the warning made us even more eager to take it to the till.

Here in the streaming age of course, those kinds of parental advisory warnings appear more subtly as tiny 'E' tags on Spotify and Apple Music. Indeed, in the era of smartphones, social media and grandiose world leaders, music’s power to shock has certainly waned.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

But even so, we were quite surprised to learn just how much today's listeners no longer seem to be drawn to those acts that don't hold back lyrically…

A fascinating trend, spotted by pop culture data journalist Daniel Parris on his Substack (Stat Significant) has exposed that listeners have largely turned away from explicit lyric-fuelled music.

Back in 2018, 74% of Spotify’s top 50 songs were tagged as featuring explicit lyrics. In 2026, that number has plummeted to just 13%.

So what gives? When did we all become so puritanical?

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Andrew Paterson/Alamy)

Well, it transpires that this ‘clean-ification’ - as Daniel puts it - is largely the result of a pair of factors…

“The clean-ification of mainstream music can be attributed to two mutually reinforcing trends”, writes Parris. The first being the increased consumption of classic songs.

“Nostalgia strikes again! Increasingly, listeners are using Spotify to revisit older, radio-friendly hits like Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams and Michael Jackson’s Thriller,” he writes.

The second factor is the declining popularity of hip-hop relative to our now broader chart listening habits.

“Once a cultural behemoth, hip-hop is no longer the dominant force it was a decade ago, at least on Spotify,” writes Daniel.

(Image credit: Ret Alui/Alamy)

It’s an unlikely place for the ‘explicit music’ label to end up, then.

It was back in the late 1980s when Tipper Gore’s Parents Music Resource Center campaign first proposed the sticker. After a bit of wrangling, the music industry would eventually relent to the pressure and roll it out across releases in the early 1990s.

But, as this writer and millions of other listeners can certainly attest to, the sticker had the reverse effect of drawing us ever closer to these potentially incendiary records.

As Daniel implies, Gore will surely be delighted by the modern shift away from explicit lyrics.

As these stats clearly indicate, seemingly perennial trends in music can suddenly change in often wholly unexpected ways.

So might we see a swing back to the type of parent-enraging acts of yesteryear? Or, are we all so fundamentally un-shockable now, that there’s little point even trying?