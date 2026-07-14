“Pop is getting posher, and that must change. Talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not”: UK government announces national strategy for music to “widen opportunity” and invest in “creative careers”

The next two weeks will see a change in British Prime Minister as Andy Burnham takes over from the departing Keir Starmer, but there is already movement regarding the government’s approach to the music sector with the announcement yesterday of a national strategy.

It’s called Turn It Up: Our Plan For Music and marks the first time a UK government has not only stressed the importance of music to the UK’s economy but backed it up with concrete investment and proposals.

The Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has said in a statement: “Music is our shared language. It brings people together, breaks down barriers and gives voice to every community. At a time when too many people feel disconnected, music has never mattered more.

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“As the song says, 'Every generation throws a hero up the pop charts.' But pop is getting posher, and that must change. Talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not. After a decade of mindless vandalism that stripped culture and creativity from too many classrooms and communities, we are putting music back at the heart of education, investing in creative careers and backing grassroots music across the country.

“We believe music belongs to everyone, not just the privileged few. That's how we widen opportunity, strengthen our communities and ensure the UK's incredible fans and extraordinary musical talent continues to inspire the world for generations to come."

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Fine words, but where’s the meat to back it up? Well, the Music Growth Package that was announced a while back will receive an extra £15 million from Arts Council England. There’s an extra £12.5 million for a Music In Libraries initiative that means libraries and Music Hubs will be able to apply for funding for free studio spaces and equipment.

There’s an extra £10 million for a Creative Mentoring scheme which will give children and young people the opportunity to receive mentoring from creative practitioners, and opportunities to explore creative disciplines such as music. There will also be reforms to the licensing system for live music events, increasing the number of Temporary Event Notices from 15 to 20 and total event days from 21 to 26. Festival licences will be extended – three-year contracts for new events and five-year for existing events.

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There’s also more money for the Music Export Growth Scheme, which will continue up to 2029, and a 50% investment in the government’s music trade mission programme.

What there isn’t – as yet – is any proposal to alleviate the burdens of Brexit on UK musicians touring in Europe. But that is doubtless something that will have to be negotiated with the UK's erstwhile partners in the EU.

The plan also outlines already-announced measures such as the 15% business rate relief for live venues and the Every Child Can programme, which aims to open up opportunities for kids to take part in extra-curricular music and arts activities.

The great and the good of the music industry have reacted positively to the plan. Tom Kiehl, the CEO of UK Music, said: “It is welcome that the government have listened to our calls and are launching a Music Plan.”

"This [plan] comes at a time when it is more crucial than ever that we join forces to find solutions to the challenges facing our world-leading sector. These include the impact of artificial intelligence on music creators and companies, the barriers to overseas touring, the threats music spaces face, the challenges small businesses and freelancers experience, and the need to protect music in schools.”

Roberto Beri, CEO of the Ivors Academy said: "This plan is an important step, but there is much more to do. Songwriters and composers are the foundation of the music industry, and they must share fairly in the value they create while received the protections they are due."

There seems to be general agreement that the plan is a positive step. Whether it represents a genuine turning point or is just another sticking plaster remains to be seen.