“I’ve thought this through... I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt here, and assuming he doesn’t really think I’m the antichrist”: Phil Collins thinks he might know why Noel Gallagher called him “the antichrist of music” back in the ‘90s

With both Phil Collins and Oasis set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame later this year, the former Genesis frontman has been reflecting on his somewhat rocky relationship with the Gallagher brothers, and the potential for an awkward meeting with them at the ceremony.

It was Noel Gallagher who, back in the ‘90s, referred to Collins as “the antichrist of music,” and said that he hoped to have his “severed head in my fridge by the end of the decade”. In response, Collins described Oasis as “rude, horrible… and not as talented as they think.”

This all happened a long time ago but, speaking to Mojo, it’s clear that Collins still remembers the incident and has thought about what could happen if he crosses paths with Noel and Liam during the Hall of Fame festivities.

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“The inductees have all been invited to a lunch before the ceremony,” he says. “Which will be interesting, as I’m sure to bump into Oasis.”

Collins also reveals that Lily, his youngest daughter, went in to bat for him when she ran into Liam Gallagher backstage at the Live Earth charity concert in 2007. “She went up to him and said, ‘Why do you hate my dad?’” he remembers. “And apparently Liam said, ‘I don’t hate anybody, love.’”

To be fair to the younger Gallagher, he wasn’t the one that made the antichrist comment in the first place, but Collins has gone so far as to come up with a theory as to why Noel – who would later say in an interview that he had gone to an ‘80s Genesis gig “completely out of it” and come out feeling terrified – used that term.

“Now I’ve thought this through,” says Collins, “and although Noel didn’t specify what song it was, I reckon it was Mama, where I go ‘Ha-ha-ha… Oww,’ with the light under my face. So I think Mama is why Noel called me the antichrist. But I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt here, and assuming he doesn’t really think I’m the antichrist.”

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Let’s hope so, but we’re guessing that Gallagher’s real problem with Collins was that, by the mid-’90s, his name had become a byword for safe, middle of the road pop-rock music. “To many people, I’m just the ballad guy,” Collins admits, though his musical range stretches far wider than that.

That said, having recently been looking back on footage of himself from the ‘80s during the process of making a documentary, Collins admits that he comes off “as a little smug.” He insists that this was never his intention, though: “I think my enthusiasm came across as ambition – and it really wasn’t. It was honestly just schoolboy enthusiasm.”

The last few years have been far less kind to Collins: he’s suffered injuries and ill-health and says he’s been battling alcoholism. He hasn’t ruled out releasing more music in the future, though, revealing that he has a “strong idea” for something and a finished ballad.