“Ever since I was a little kid and singing in the shower I'd dream about one day being in the RnR hall of fame”: Oasis to be inducted into the Hall Of Fame and Liam Gallagher seems… delighted

The 2026 inductees for the Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Fame have been announced and they include a record six British acts, including two who have previously dismissed the institution in varying shades of annoyance.

So, in no particular order those names are: Billy Idol, Sade, Phil Collins, Wu Tang Clan, Joy Division/ New Order, Luther Vandross, Iron Maiden and Oasis.

You will have no doubt clocked those last two names and raised your eyebrows. Let’s start with Oasis. Back in 2024 when the band were first nominated, Liam Gallagher dismissed the whole thing on Twitter/ X with his trademark wit: “Fuck the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS...You know it I don’t need some wank award by some geriatric in a cowboy hat.”

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Now, however, his tune has changed somewhat. Liam greeted his induction yesterday in a manner of a meek schoolboy coming up to receive a prize: "I wanna thank all the people who voted for us it's a real honour ever since I was a little kid and singing in the shower I'd dream about 1 day being in the RnR hall of tame it's true what they say anything is possible if you have a dream LG x."

Meanwhile Iron Maiden have finally been inducted by the Hall Of Fame, after just, you know, being arguably the world’s biggest metal band of the last four decades. Whether they’ll turn up in person to the ceremony in November is very much doubtful. Asked back in 2018 whilst he was on a speaking tour of Australia, about the institution’s alleged snubbing of Maiden, Bruce Dickinson described the Hall Of Fame as “an utter and complete load of bollocks, to be honest with you… It’s run by a bunch of sanctimonious bloody Americans who wouldn’t know rock ‘n’ roll if it hit them in the face. They need to stop taking Prozac and start drinking fucking beer.”

When asked by the Daily Telegraph five years later, Dickinson hadn’t changed his mind, saying: "I don't want to be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, because we're not dead yet!"

(Spare a thought for the one inductee who doesn’t have a choice in the matter: poor Luther Vandross, who is dead, having passed away back in July 2005.)

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However, Billy Idol was more positive about his induction, describing it to Billboard as: “just icing on the cake, just... wow, what an honour! I almost can't put it into words. To be able to have your peers vote you in and that, it's pretty special."

Phil Collins, too, sounded made up, saying on Instagram: "Obviously I'm pleased and honoured to be inducted. It wraps up what has been a wonderful life in music."

This year’s Hall Of Fame ceremony is already in the calendar for Saturday 14 November at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.