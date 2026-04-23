“I haven’t spoken to Bernard for… I didn’t even speak to him. He spoke at me. That’ll be 15 years": Peter Hook says he won’t perform or stand with New Order at their RNR Hall Of Fame – unless he receives an apology

Peter Hook has said he will turn up to New Order’s induction into the Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Fame later this year. But he won’t perform with them, or even stand with them at the podium unless he gets an apology from Bernard Sumner and co.

Hook left the band in 2007 and there has been no love lost between the two parties since. It remains unclear what actually went down between the bassist and his ex-colleagues, but a reunion seems unlikely if an interview Hook gave this week to Rolling Stone is anything to go by.

When asked if he’d stand with his three ex-bandmates at the Hall Of Fame do, the bassist said: "No. No. Not after what they did to me and my family, no... I won't stand with them."

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According to Hook, any rapprochement would have to be initiated by them: “I haven’t spoken to Bernard for … I didn’t even speak to him. He spoke at me. That’ll be 15 years. Steve and I spoke about four or five years ago, but that wasn’t a friendly moment. And I haven’t spoken to Gillian in 15 years. So, it doesn’t look good, mate. Are you going to have a bet?”

“If Bernard pops his head around and goes, ‘Hey Hooky, sorry about that eight-year legal battle that cost you six years’ wages. I’m really sorry about it. We should maybe have just had a chat about it.’ So you never know, dear. Life is full of surprises. I’m sure that could be a lovely one. Let’s face it, you couldn’t have better mentors than Liam and Noel.”

By chance, Oasis are being inducted at the same time. “Maybe Liam and Noel could be the intermediaries that you’re looking for,” quipped Hook. "They might be like, ‘OK, you two. Let’s shake hands and get up there and play Transmission, Love Will Tear Us Apart, and Blue Monday.”

It’s not known yet whether the current lineup of New Order will attend the ceremony. If they do, the Rolling Stone interviewer suggested it could be a ‘tricky evening’. “We like tricky evenings, don’t we?” the bassist replied. Some of my best evenings have been tricky, right from going to see the Sex Pistols (in 1976) to this. My God, whatever. It’s just one of them things, isn’t it?”