Gallaghers accumulated £375 million last year and have made Sunday Times Rich List

We knew that the Gallagher brothers earned a considerable amount from last year’s big Oasis reunion tour. But it appears that it was enough to make them a new entry in this year’s Sunday Times Rich List.

Yes, apparently Liam and Noel amassed some £375 million for the 41 shows they perform between July and November 2025. We’re not sure where exactly they will be on the list – it’s not published until Sunday – but it’s apparently somewhere in the Top 350.

Amongst the hedge fund owners, football club owners and tech tycoons, there will no doubt be some familiar faces from the world of music. Last year Sir Paul McCartney was at Number 151 – he’s currently worth £1.025 billion. Go down a little further and you’d find Sir Elton John at 283, worth £475 million. Meanwhile Mick Jagger and Keith Richards shared Number 295 – they both have wealth to the tune of £440 million, and Simon Cowell was at Number 301 – he increased his wealth to £430 million last year.

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And lest you think that extreme wealth in music is the preserve of the elite from the golden age of rock and pop, last year Ed Sheeran re-entered at 333. He was worth £370 million.

Overall, there are twenty fewer billionaires in the UK than four years ago, though the list’s compiler, Robert Watts, suggested there is a simple reason for that: “Many foreign billionaires who have been living in the UK have also dropped out because they have moved away. We have also seen a sharp rise in the number of British nationals now resident in Dubai, Switzerland and Monaco. As UK nationals these people remain on our Rich List - wherever they now live.”

“Over the years our research has told us a lot about our country, charting the way a generation of largely self-made entrepreneurs overtook the old money of the landed gentry.”

Anyway, to find out exactly where the Gallaghers (and others) are in the chart, pick up a copy of the Sunday Times this weekend or head over to https://www.thetimes.com/sunday-times-rich-list