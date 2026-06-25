“Whether you make boom bap, trap, house, lo-fi, drill or experimental music – we want to hear your unique style and vision”: Thomann launches its beat-making competition for 2026

Thomann’s beat-making contest has returned for 2026 and is officially open now.

Prizes are...well, a whole bunch of Thomann goodies, including a Shure large condenser microphone and EastWest Hollywood orchestra bundle. The aim, as ever, is to conjure up the best beat from the raw materials Thomann supplies you with in their sample pack.

Announcing the competition on their website, Thomann describes the pack thus: “From unique instrument recordings and live performances to unexpected textures, field recordings and pure sample magic: this pack is packed with sounds designed to spark ideas and push your creativity further.”

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“All you have to do is create an original beat and turn these sounds into something entirely your own. Whether you make boom bap, trap, house, lo-fi, drill or experimental music – we want to hear your unique style and vision.”

The pack features recordings made by Paul Marx, Thomas Opstal, Olha Violinist, Gustavo Strauss, David Lap and Gnarly. Any genre is allowed – the only limitations are that your beat must be between 30 and 60 seconds long and you must use at least three samples from the Thomann pack.

Crucially, though, you are allowed to manipulate the samples in any which way you fancy: chop them up, stretch, reverse, pitch, layer, warp, add effects. Your only limit is your imagination.

The use of any software or hardware is permissible – as long as you use those three samples.

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And most importantly, the deadline: you’ve got three weeks to get creative. The closing date for entries is July 12. Entries can be uploaded onto Instagram, Facebook, Youtube and TikTok as long as you use the #ThomannBeatmakingContest hashtag.