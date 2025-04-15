“An incredible experience that went beyond just teaching music”: The UK’s biggest free music making weekend is extended to four days

Learn To Play, the event billed as the UK’s ‘biggest free music-making weekend’ has been confirmed for the second weekend of October this year.

Organised by the charity Music For All, the aim of Learn To Play – as its name suggests – is to encourage both new and lapsed musicians to enjoy the benefits of music making as well as championing music providers, whether they be community groups, music shops or music teachers.

We all know that music education at school is under threat. Fewer though are aware of the health and well-being benefits of being able to play music, as well as the economic benefits it brings to the country.

Sonja Banerjee, the General Manager of Music For All explained: “Engagement with performance-based art, particularly participation in music, has been very well documented over the years as being linked to reductions in depression, anxiety and pain and improved quality of life for many people. Learn to Play activities are needed now more than ever and through these regional music making events, we aim to support vital UK music providers, as well as inspire as many people as possible in experiencing the unique joys and benefits of music making.

(Image credit: Music for All)

“The arts enrich our lives, our community and economy, as well as improving our mental health. At Music for All we make it our mission to support disadvantaged music makers with financial resources to access music making, and Learn to Play is a fundamental part of this work.”

Learn To Play has been extended to four days in 2025 – it kicks off on Thursday 9 October and runs to October 12 – which the organisers hope will lead to more events. “We want to engage anyone who is passionate about widening access to music making so as many people as possible are able to join in the UK’s biggest free music making weekend,” said Banerjee.

So Music For All are encouraging music schools, teachers and just ordinary musicians to get involved. ‘Taking part in Learn to Play was an incredible experience that went beyond just teaching music,” says Errol Bignall, Head Of Community Engagement at Communities First which hosted a Learn To Play event last year.

“It brought people together and strengthened community connections. Seeing participants of all ages and backgrounds unite through music was truly inspiring. The enthusiasm didn’t stop at the event; many expressed a keen interest in continuing their musical journey, which has now become a key part of our Community cafe. We’re excited to keep building on this momentum, ensuring that music remains an accessible and transformative force in our community.”

So if you’re up for doing something similar and contributing to this year’s event go to Learn To Play Provider webpage here and submit a registration form.