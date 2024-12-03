Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over and one with, but here are 33 music deals that are still alive and kicking

If Black Friday and Cyber Monday somehow passed you by and you've got a serious case of missing out, don't worry. We covered the entire event from start to finish and there are still plenty of big savings to be made, with most sales continuing into early December for last-minute gifting.

We won't sugarcoat it, you've definitely missed out on some great deals this year but whether you forgot someone from your list, or you just wanted to get yourself something else with a little extra budget you didn't think you had there are still some great opportunities still hanging around. Over at Sweetwater Cyber Monday sale is still very much alive and kicking, offering up to 70% off loads of great music gear.

How long these sales will hang around, we're not sure, so if you are late to the party don't hesitate any longer before picking up your favorite gear, it likely won't be discounted again for a while.

In this article, the MusicRadar team has rounded up all the best savings that are still out there, and if you want more great deals then head over to our Cyber Monday music deals page for more savings.

🥇 Editor's picks

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch: was US$699 now US$599 at Walmart 13" | M1 CPU | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD

Yes, it was released in 2020, but this MacBook Air M1 is still a cracking laptop for music production, and at just $599, it's a total bargain. If this price is beaten this Cyber Monday, I'd be very surprised.

Waves Platinum Bundle: was US$1,999, now US$129.99 at Waves Audio

Packing 67 bundles into one all-encompassing package, the Waves Platinum Bundle is the perfect place to start your producing journey. Bought individually at full price they'd total a massive $1,999, but a ginormous $1,869.01 discount brings back into reach of the majority of music makers out there.

LEGO Fender Stratocaster: $119.99, now $83.99

Yours for 30% off at Amazon this weekend, this LEGO build is a lovingly crafted recreation of a '70s Fender Strat, plus 65 Princeton Reverb, including viewable motherboard and reverb tank guts.

Behringer X32: was £1,848 now £1,599 at Andertons With 16 Midas-designed mic pres, 17 100mm motorised faders, 32 channel USB DAW I/O and onboard effects, you’re getting lots for your money and in a pretty compact footprint. What’s more, despite its potential complexity, the X32's simple layout incorporating global physical controls for channel strip gain, dynamics, and EQ makes it easy to use.

Amazon Music Unlimited: 3 months free + Audible

Amazon’s top-tier music-streaming subscription service is comprehensively high-fidelity, with CD-quality lossless audio provided as standard - a far cry from the lossy standard-definition audio for which other services gladly settle. Amazon Music Unlimited is usually $10.99 a month ($9.99 for Prime members) - but for Cyber Monday, new members can get three HD-listening months for free!

Guitar Tricks: 1-year sub + add-ons for only $99

This Cyber Monday, Guitar Tricks is offering an incredible opportunity to learn, refine your craft, and develop musical intuition with $800 off its annual membership. For just $99, you’ll gain access to hundreds of dollars worth of add-ons, including exclusive resources, thousands of video lessons, and essential tools for beginners and beyond.

🎛️ Home studio deals

Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 4th Gen: was US$199 now US$179 at Guitar Center With a plethora of functionality, top-quality preamps, and sturdy build quality the Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 4th Gen is a brilliant bit of kit that will suit the beginner mixer and producer just as much as it does those with years of experience under their belt. It covers all the bases you’ll need for making music at home, and that’s why it’s our favorite audio interface right now.

Golden Age Project Pre-73 MKIII: was US$348 now US$249 at Sweetwater Sound One of our favorite budget preamps, the Golden Age Project Pre-73 is a great value way to get the sound of a Neve desk in your home studio. Based on the ever-present 1073, it's got a huge $100 discount at the moment, bringing the price down below the $300 mark.

M-Audio Forty Sixty: was US$199 now US$149 at Guitar Center With 25% off the regular price, a cool $50 on the M-Audio Forty Sixty makes it even better value for money than usual. With this discount, you can now get a pair just under the $300 mark, which is fantastic for new engineers or those looking to complete their setup on a budget.

🎹 Keyboard and synth deals

M-Audio Oxygen Pro 25-key controller: was US$199 now US$129 at Amazon Sometimes, a space-saving, portable controller is exactly what’s needed. But that doesn’t mean it has to lack functionality. M-Audio’s Oxygen Pro 25 has a two-octave keyboard (with aftertouch), 16 pads, 8 rotaries and pitch/expression wheels. You’ll also receive a collection of synth, piano, drum machine and organ plugins. With $70 off at Amazon, it’s a bargain.

🛠️ Software deals

Soundtoys EchoBoy: was US$199 now US$49 at Plugin Boutique Probably my all-time favorite delay plugin, Soundtoys EchoBoy has been used at one point or another on pretty much all of my productions, and I regularly see it appearing in professional studios too. Packed full of lush analogue delay tones and with unparalleled flexibility in tweaking, with $150 off at Plugin Boutique it's a must-have for your plugin folder.

Ableton Live 12 Standard: was US$439 now US$329.25 at Sweetwater Sound A step down from Suite, Live Standard edition nonetheless brings you pretty much everything a music-maker could possibly need from a DAW. If money's no object, Suite is certainly worth the asking price, but the extra synths and effects it offers certainly couldn't be described as essential. For just above $300, Standard is an incredible deal - and if you end up deciding you can't do without Suite's additional tools and content, you can always upgrade for a discount.

UAD Sound City Studios: was US$349 now US$174 at Plugin Boutique I already own UAD Sound City Studios and it's quickly become one of my most used plugins. I use it to liven up drum room sounds, add space to guitar tracks recorded via plugins, and give a sense of space to vocals.

IK Multimedia Total Studio 4 Max: was US$599.99 now US$149.99 at IK Multimedia An all-encompassing software that will cover off all of your music-making needs, IK Multimedia's Total Studio 4 Max has got a gigantic $450 discount on their official site. Comprising thousands of instruments, a huge selection of plugins, and countless effects, it's an all-in-one solution for making music at an unbelievable price.

Arturia V Collection X: was US$599 now US$399 at Plugin Boutique Probably the greatest collection of soft synths ever amassed, Arturia's V Collection X has got a phenomenal $200 discount at the moment at Plugin Boutique. Packed full of useful presets, synths, instruments, and samplers, this is the ultimate collection of software instruments for home producers, professionals, and sound designers.

🎸 Guitar deals

Fender Player Plus Stratocaster: was US$1,029.99 now US$929.99 at Guitar Center Guitar Center is discounting select Fender Player Strats by up to $100, which makes these awesome guitars an incredibly good deal. Authentic Strat appointments, shared by all models, include a hand-shaped alder body, a five-way selector switch, alnico pickups, and a fast, comfortable maple neck. There’s the choice of a classic all-out single coil SSS configuration, or you can opt for versions loaded with a humbucker in the bridge.

Squier Paranormal Nashville Stratocaster: was US$429.99 now US$329.99 at Guitar Center The Squier Paranormal series offers some really unique instruments, and this Nashville Stratocaster is a great example of that. With a cheeky $100 discount at Guitar Center, it amalgamates the best parts of the Stratocaster and Telecaster into a unique hybrid of both. It delivers a huge variety of tones with the bite of the Tele bridge pickup, the warmth of the neck, plus the spanky tones of the Strat middle position. Well worth a look if you want something different from the norm.

PRS SE Standard 24-08: was US$549 now US$466.65 at Guitar Center We saw some awesome deals on PRS in last year's Black Friday sale, and this one is available super early this year. With a huge 15% saving, the PRS SE Standard 24-08 is a brilliantly put-together guitar that delivers excellent tuning stability and a huge array of sounds thanks to the switching circuit. It punches way above its weight even at full price, so the extra off here makes it a must-buy.

Charvel Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HH: was US$899.99 now US$699.99 at Sweetwater Sound Sweetwater is offering a $200 discount on the Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HH. Featuring a classic HH configuration and a push-pull system to split the humbuckers for added tonal variety, this model covers everything from bright, clean tones to aggressive high-gain sounds. The Floyd Rose 1000 tremolo handles dive bombs with ease. At just $699, it’s one of the most affordable Charvel guitars this Cyber Monday.

Guild F-55E Maple: was US$4,499 now US$3,099 at Sweetwater Sound The legendary F-55 is the king of the jumbos, and right now, you can own this beautifully crafted acoustic-electric for a whole lot less. Guitar Center has just slashed a whopping $1,000 off the price of this premium flat-top.

Sweetwater Boss Katana sale: Save up to $150

Guitar Center is getting ahead of the game with their early Cyber Monday sale. Right now you can save up to $150 on select amps in the Katana range, including slightly smaller savings on the new Gen 3 models. Stock will likley be limited and we don’t see these prices sticking around for long.

Pigtronix Constellator: was US$179 now US$89.99 at Sweetwater Sound At just $99, the Pigtronix Constellator is a brilliant deal at Sweetwater thanks to a huge $90 reduction in their Beat the Holiday Rush sale. It's an analog delay pedal that delivers a luscious warm wash that belies its budget price point. It's a seriously underrated bit of gear, and we love the modulated tones it can deliver, as well as the mini size that means it's easily able to fit onto any 'board.

Zoom MS-70CDR+ MultiStomp: was US$149.99 now US$109.99 at Guitar Center Over at Guitar Center, the MS-70CDR+ has got a tasty $40 discount, bringing it to just above the $100 mark. The original Zoom MultiStomps earned something a cult following thanks to their versatility. Small, yet packing a shedload of sounds inside the MultiStomp is the perfect 'Swiss army knife' pedal to add a particular tone or utility to your 'board when you don't want to take up too much room or spend too much money.

Pigtronix Gloamer: was US$279 now US$199 at Guitar Center If you like your pedals wild and unpredictable, the Pigtronix Gloamer should satisfy your need for the weird. It's got a nice $80 discount at Guitar Center, taking it down below the $200 mark. Best paired with other pedals like reverbs and delays, its compressing, volume swelling action can get you some properly out-there tones.

🥁 Electronic drum deals

Alesis Strata Prime (expanded): was US$4,449 now US$4,149 at Sweetwater Sound The Alesis Strata Prime Expanded Electronic Drum Set is as extra as it sounds - ‘expanded’ relates to the additional tom and cymbal you get in the box. This version is a seven-piece kit with 6 cymbals (hi-hat inclusive), and a supremely powerful touchscreen module with an incredible library of BFD-derived sounds and kits. For us, this is the be-all end-all e-drumming solution, with I/O to die for. Usually $4,449, this premium piece of kit has a generous $300 discount over at Sweetwater right now.

Roland TD-07DMK: was US$799.99 now US$699.99 at Sweetwater Sound One of our favorite compact and affordable e-kits, the Roland TD-07DMK has got a nice $100 discount at Sweetwater, making it a great shout for a first-time drummer. It's particularly good if you're short on space due to the compact design, and features an awesome range of built-in sounds.

📱 Streaming deals

was US$10.99 now US$2.99 at disneyplus.bn5x.net Save a whopping 72% on an annual sub by signing up to Disney Plus and Hulu for just $2.99 a month. For that, you'll get not only Beatles 64 (obvs), but a massive library of blockbuster movies, family friendly treats, and AAA TV shows galore

📚 Lessons deals

