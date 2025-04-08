Don’t miss this record-breaking 100-Hour DJ marathon livestream fundraiser featuring 90 artists

News
By published

Kicking off on Wednesday, AllSorts Festival’s world record attempt aims to raise cash for a huge range of causes

Charity DJs
(Image credit: AllSorts. Festival/Zero Gravity Fund)

There’s currently less than 20 hours to go before AllSorts Festival’s 100-Hour DJ Marathon, a new event aiming to raise cash for the Zero Gravity Fund, funding social mobility concerns and fun, fair education for young people throughout the UK.

And with the event being entirely watchable and enjoyable online, all you’ve got to do to help out is spare a few moments in between the action to visit the charity’s GoFundMe page to give what you can and show your appreciation.

And just by watching or chipping in you can say you’ve been part of a world record attempt as the event aims to smash the record for longest non-stop DJ livestream.

Adventures on the wheels of steel

Put together by the Zero Gravity Fund, transforming the futures of talented students from low-opportunity backgrounds across the UK, and AllSorts, the London-based events company which hosts a three-night festival in Malvern each summer, the event brings together DJs from across the country for an unprecedented endurance challenge.

Their DJ Marathon will be live-streamed in high definition video and top quality continuous audio from Mile End, East London via the AllSorts Festival website with the goal of smashing a 100-hour record.

And viewers on the stream can get involved by taking part in audience participation games, learning from the guest speakers (including finding out more from students who are currently supported by the Zero Gravity Fund) and – of course – donating via that GoFundMe page.

All money raised will fund Zero Gravity Scholarships, removing economic barriers to the opportunity of under-funded students and unlocking their academic and career potential.

Spinning a world record

"We believe that every young person, regardless of their background, deserves the opportunity to succeed," says Nick Byrne, co-founder at AllSorts of Tunes. "The AllSorts World Record DJ Marathon is our way of contributing to a more equitable future, where education empowers all.”

Meanwhile Shiv Patel, Head of Scholarships, Zero Gravity said: “We’re so excited to partner with AllSorts of Tunes on their World Record DJ Marathon to raise funds for Zero Gravity Scholarships.

“Music has always brought people together and driven change – and this collaboration is no different. Together, we’re backing diverse talent from every corner of the UK and helping them launch into life-changing careers.”

The event starts at 11am on 9 April and runs right through to 3pm on 13 April and so far features appearances by Ragga Twins, Tommy Villiers, Michelle Manetti, Kyah Fyah, Scruz, Loai, XDBR, Jive Talk, Dutty Moonshine, Cable!, Kenny Blacksmith, Case, Mamba, XODOS, Baby Rollen, AllSorts Festival residents, and many more to be announced.

Here’s that GoFund me link one more time and be sure to check out the livestream at AllSortsOfTunes.com.

Categories
Daniel Griffiths
Daniel Griffiths

Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment, tech and home brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of music, videogames, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. He’s the ex-Editor of Future Music and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Computer Music and more. He renovates property and writes for MusicRadar.com.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about events
Denmark Street Writers Retreat

“It's our passion to bring songwriting back to the historic heart of the West End”: An all-new, star-studded writer’s retreat is aiming help make history in London’s iconic Denmark Street
Prince playing bass

Grammy Academy to present Lifetime Achievement to Prince and The Clash
South Arcade

“I had to say ‘No, guys I swear we’re a real band’”: South Arcade on how they became the figureheads of a growing Y2K revival

See more latest
Most Popular
Tone King Imperial Preamp: this high-end all-tube preamp pedal offers two channels, includes reverb, tremolo and attenuation, and has onboard CabSims/IR tech.
“A pedal that sings with harmonic richness and blooming touch response ”: Tone King offers up boutique tube amp tones for your pedalboard with the Imperial Preamp
Elliot Easton on stage with The Cars
“It was the most disgusting thing I could ever imagine. It makes me sick just thinking of it!” The Cars’ guitarist Elliot Easton recalls the worst thing that ever happened to him on stage
Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 poses backstage at the Sahara Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
“I really thought I was going to die... and it absolutely was so freeing”: Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus talks surviving cancer and his band’s resurrection
Italian funk guitarist and influencer Giacomo Turra performs live in a bright yellow, black and pink animal print Hawaiian shirt and plays a dark pink Mayones Aquila S-style electric guitar.
“From the very start of his social media rise Giacomo has been using other people’s compositions”: Social media guitar influencer Giacomo Turra accused of using other musicians’ arrangements and passing them off as his own
Elton John and Madonna
“We finally buried the hatchet!!!”: 20 years after he accused her of miming and called her “a fairground stripper”, Elton John and Madonna are speaking to each other again
Clairo
“I didn’t think people would mind that I didn’t play it, but it became a problem. I got myself into a pickle”: Clairo says it was Charli XCX who convinced her to perform one of her most popular songs again
Clem Burke, Ancienne Belgique (AB), Brussels, Belgium, November 1998
"I've analyzed hundreds of players over the years. They're all a part of what I do": Clem Burke's 10 essential drum albums
Queen
“How long did it take me to get over it? Oh, quite a while”: Brian May on the “supreme injustice” of Roger Taylor’s Queen B-side "making as much money as Bohemian Rhapsody"
Clem Burke
“Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie. He was a source of inspiration both on and off the stage”: Clem Burke, drummer for Blondie, dead at 70
Dave Allen of Gang Of Four
“We’ve been so very lucky to have had the Ace of Bass in our lives:” Dave Allen, bassist for post-punk legends Gang Of Four, has died