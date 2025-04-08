Don’t miss this record-breaking 100-Hour DJ marathon livestream fundraiser featuring 90 artists

There’s currently less than 20 hours to go before AllSorts Festival’s 100-Hour DJ Marathon, a new event aiming to raise cash for the Zero Gravity Fund, funding social mobility concerns and fun, fair education for young people throughout the UK.

And with the event being entirely watchable and enjoyable online, all you’ve got to do to help out is spare a few moments in between the action to visit the charity’s GoFundMe page to give what you can and show your appreciation.

And just by watching or chipping in you can say you’ve been part of a world record attempt as the event aims to smash the record for longest non-stop DJ livestream.

Adventures on the wheels of steel

Put together by the Zero Gravity Fund, transforming the futures of talented students from low-opportunity backgrounds across the UK, and AllSorts, the London-based events company which hosts a three-night festival in Malvern each summer, the event brings together DJs from across the country for an unprecedented endurance challenge.

Their DJ Marathon will be live-streamed in high definition video and top quality continuous audio from Mile End, East London via the AllSorts Festival website with the goal of smashing a 100-hour record.

And viewers on the stream can get involved by taking part in audience participation games, learning from the guest speakers (including finding out more from students who are currently supported by the Zero Gravity Fund) and – of course – donating via that GoFundMe page.

All money raised will fund Zero Gravity Scholarships, removing economic barriers to the opportunity of under-funded students and unlocking their academic and career potential.

Spinning a world record

"We believe that every young person, regardless of their background, deserves the opportunity to succeed," says Nick Byrne, co-founder at AllSorts of Tunes. "The AllSorts World Record DJ Marathon is our way of contributing to a more equitable future, where education empowers all.”

Meanwhile Shiv Patel, Head of Scholarships, Zero Gravity said: “We’re so excited to partner with AllSorts of Tunes on their World Record DJ Marathon to raise funds for Zero Gravity Scholarships.

“Music has always brought people together and driven change – and this collaboration is no different. Together, we’re backing diverse talent from every corner of the UK and helping them launch into life-changing careers.”

The event starts at 11am on 9 April and runs right through to 3pm on 13 April and so far features appearances by Ragga Twins, Tommy Villiers, Michelle Manetti, Kyah Fyah, Scruz, Loai, XDBR, Jive Talk, Dutty Moonshine, Cable!, Kenny Blacksmith, Case, Mamba, XODOS, Baby Rollen, AllSorts Festival residents, and many more to be announced.

Here’s that GoFund me link one more time and be sure to check out the livestream at AllSortsOfTunes.com.