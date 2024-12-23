Grammy Academy to present Lifetime Achievement to Prince and The Clash

The list of recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award for next year’s Grammys has been released, and it includes a number of figures who are sadly no longer with us.

They include Prince, who (how can we forget?) died in 2016, Maze frontman Frankie Beverley, who passed in September, and The Clash - Joe Strummer shuffled off this mortal coil some 22 years ago yesterday.

All three will have to ‘receive’ their awards posthumously. Fortunately, the Grammy Academy haven’t left it too late with the other names on the list, which include gospel singer Dr Bobby Lee, rapper Roxanne Shante, blues singer Taj Mahal and Frankie Valli, who is still performing at the grand old age of 90.

Prince - Purple Rain (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement: “It’s an amazing privilege to honour this eclectic group of music icons during the year’s biggest week in music.”

“Each of this year’s Special Merit Award recipients has left an indelible mark on music, from paving the way for others to innovation that forever has changed the trajectory of the musical landscape. We can’t wait to celebrate this group and their achievements in February.”

Meanwhile, Glyn Johns, who at 82 is also still with us, is set to receive the Trustees Award, which is given to “ individuals who have “made significant contributions, other than performance, to the field of recording”. Johns certainly fits the criteria. The veteran producer has enjoyed a glittering career, producing a long list of iconic artists, including The Beatles, the Rolling Stones, the Kinks, The Who and Led Zeppelin to name but five.

The Grammys are scheduled for February 2 next year. Beyonce leads the way with 11 nominations, the most ever for a female artist in a single year. Charli XCX and Post Malone are both nominated in eight categories. The Beatles’ Now And Then is notable for being the first song produced with AI assistance to be nominated for a Grammy. And Jimmy Carter is the oldest-ever nominee – the 100 year old ex-President has been nominated in the Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording (yes, there is such a category). Carter is not expected to attend the ceremony.