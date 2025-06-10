"From the moment his music reached me in the early 1970s, it became a part of my soul": Music stars align to pay homage to Sly Stone who died yesterday, aged 82

Legendary musician Sly Stone (AKA Sylvester Stewart) has died at the age of 82 with the news coming via an official statement from his family, following a “prolonged battle with COPD and other underlying health issues".

“Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend, and his extended family,” reads the statement.

Now, an avalanche of praise is breaking as every music maker and campaigner for social change whose soul he touched has come out to emphasise his influence.

First out of the gate, musician and documentary maker Questlove penned a lengthy essay in praise of the star.

“Sly Stone, born Sylvester Stewart, left this earth today, but the changes he sparked while here will echo forever. From the moment his music reached me in the early 1970s, it became a part of my soul. Sly was a giant – not just for his groundbreaking work with the Family Stone, but for the radical inclusivity and deep human truths he poured into every note.

“His songs weren’t just about fighting injustice; they were about transforming the self to transform the world. He dared to be simple in the most complex ways — using childlike joy, wordless cries, and nursery rhyme cadences to express adult truths. His work looked straight at the brightest and darkest parts of life and demanded we do the same.

“As I reflect on his legacy, two lines haunt me: “We deserve everything we get in this life” – a line from the Sly Lives! documentary that feels like both a warning and a manifestation — and, of course, the eternal cry of Everyday People: “We got to live together!” Once idealistic, now I hear it as a command. Sly’s music will likely speak to us even more now than it did then. Thank you, Sly. You will forever live.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Questlove (@questlove) A photo posted by on

Questlove is, of course, no stranger to Stone’s work having put together his Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius) documentary on the star. The trailer dropped earlier this year, and it's now available for streaming on Hulu.

SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius) | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Similarly, highlighting more than merely Stone’s music, civil rights activist and attorney Ben Crump wrote on X: “With hits like “Thank You” Sly didn’t just make music – he redefined what a band could sound like. His art helped form a funk movement and his spirit gave rhythm to revolution.”

Sly Stone, the visionary behind Sly and the Family Stone, has died at 82. With hits like “Thank You” Sly didn’t just make music — he redefined what a band could sound like. His art helped form a funk movement and his spirit gave rhythm to revolution.https://t.co/QIlrXInSscJune 9, 2025

While such hip-hop luminaries as Public Enemy’s Chuck D were quick to give thanks, while also highlighting Questlove’s work in keeping Stone’s legacy alive in his post: “Rest In Beats SLY Stone… and we should THANK ⁦@questlove of @theroots for keeping his FIRE blazing in this Century. 2 documentaries and book.”

Rest In Beats SLY Stone ..and we should THANK ⁦@questlove⁩ of ⁦@theroots⁩ for keeping his FIRE blazing in this Century. 2 documentaries and book . GET EM pic.twitter.com/avFoE2qUlAJune 9, 2025

Clairo marked his passing by simply posting on her Instagram story: “This one really hurts. RIP,” sharing a picture of the star in his prime.

Highlighting Stone’s influence beyond the world of funk and soul, Mike Scott of The Waterboys wrote, “Travel on well SLY STONE 1943-2025, singer, songwriter, musical director, producer, frontman, funkster, pioneer, genius. Thankyou for all the inspiration, for breaking ground so others could follow and for being the sassiest, funkiest Being on planet earth.”

Travel on well SLY STONE 1943-2025, singer, songwriter, musical director, producer, frontman, funkster, pioneer, genius. Thankyou for all the inspiration, for breaking ground so others could follow and for being the sassiest, funkiest Being on planet earth. pic.twitter.com/I0sIBmt5egJune 9, 2025

Likewise Kiss’s Paul Stanley recalls: “I saw Sly & the Family Stone debut at the Fillmore East in New York City opening for Jimi Hendrix. They were a freight train of bombastic, joyous SouI that would soon climb the charts and change the sound of R&B for so many other artists. Rest In Soul!”

Sly Stone Has Died. In 1968 I saw Sly & the Family Stone debut at the Fillmore East in New York City opening for Jimi Hendrix. They were a freight train of bombastic, joyous SouI that would soon climb the charts and change the sound of R&B for so many other artists. Rest In Soul! pic.twitter.com/CM73zQe4CJJune 9, 2025

Meanwhile hip-hop’s EarthGang similarly chimed in with gratitude for Stone’s influence and greatness writing: “Rest in peace to a heavy influence in our music, Sly Stone,” on X.

Rest in peace to a heavy influence in our music , Sly Stone https://t.co/0pTZqqgZtAJune 9, 2025

While Fatboy Slim – who famously placed a sample of Stone’s Into My Own Thing (below) front and centre for his Weapon of Choice megahit served up: “Goodbye Sly Stone, thankyoufalletinusbeourselvesagain,” referencing Stone’s Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin) from 1970.

Into My Own Thing - YouTube Watch On

Finally, perhaps, summing up Stone’s legacy and everything he meant to his fans best, Chaka Khan wrote on Instagram: “His work with Sly & the Family Stone broke barriers - bringing together races, genders, and genres with bold sound and unapologetic joy.

“Sly’s songs like Everyday People, Stand!, and Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin) weren’t just hits - they were anthems of unity, love, and revolution.

“Today we mourn his loss, but let’s also celebrate his legacy - a legacy of courage, creativity, and breaking down walls through music.

“Rest well, Sly. Your music & spirit live on.”

A post shared by Chaka Khan 💋 (@chakakhan) A photo posted by on

Sly Stone. 1943 – 2025. RIP.