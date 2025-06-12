“The world mourns a genius today”: Bandmates, friends and stars pay tribute to Brian Wilson

Tributes have been pouring in for Brian Wilson, one of the key figures of post-war pop, whose music touched so many of our lives. And our hearts.

The Beach Boys have put out a statement, saying: “The world mourns a genius today, and we grieve for the loss of our cousin, our friend, and our partner in a great musical adventure. Brian Wilson wasn’t just the heart of The Beach Boys - he was the soul of our sound.

"The melodies he dreamed up and the emotions he poured into every note changed the course of music forever. His unparalleled talent and unique spirit created the soundtrack of so many lives around the globe, including our own.”

A post shared by Al Jardine (@aljardine409) A photo posted by on

A very personal tribute has come in from his bandmate Al Jardine: “Brian Wilson, my friend, my classmate, my football teammate, my Beach Boy bandmate and my brother in spirit, I will always feel blessed that you were in our lives for as long as you were. I think the most comforting thought right now is that you are reunited with Carl and Dennis, singing those beautiful harmonies again.”

Meanwhile, Bob Dylan wrote on social media: “Heard the sad news about Brian today and thought about all the years I’ve been listening to him and admiring his genius. Rest in peace dear Brian.”

On Instagram, Elton John described Wilson as “the biggest influence on my songwriting” and went on to say: “He was a musical genius and revolutionary. He changed the goalposts when it came to writing songs and changed music forever. A true giant.”

Keith Richards posted a simple “Rest in Peace!” on his Instagram together with an extract from his 2010 memoir Life that described how he had felt listening to the Beach Boys for the first time in the early 1960s.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

His bandmate Ronnie Wood also wrote a tribute, saying “Oh no Brian Wilson and Sly Stone in one week - my world is in mourning. So sad.”

A post shared by STING (@theofficialsting) A photo posted by on

Sting was playing a show in Rostock, Germany last night and towards the end of his set took a moment to honour Wilson: “Today, one of my heroes died; Brian Wilson from the Beach Boys. He’s gone to heaven, so I’m gonna sing a song that I love.” He then performed a tender version of God Only Knows.

Others who have paid tribute include Mick Fleetwood, who said: “Anyone with a musical bone in their body must be grateful for Brian Wilson’s genius magical touch.”

Nancy Sinatra also broke cover to post: “His cherished music will live forever as he travels through the universe and beyond” on Instagram. Meanwhile Sean Ono Lennon described him as “our American Mozart.”

Those will doubtless be added to as the day progresses. Wilson’s passing was announced yesterday by his family. He was just one week short of his 83rd birthday and in recent years had been suffering with a dementia-like neurocognitive disorder. Rest in peace.