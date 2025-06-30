“They are the three classics that I love to listen to, and they all remind me of certain times in my life”: McCartney names his all time top three albums

Paul McCartney has named his three favourite albums and not surprisingly has named one he has long talked up as the greatest all of time.

The ex-Beatle was replying to a fan query on his own website. He said: “My favourite albums by other people tend to be: Music from Big Pink by The Band, Pet Sounds by the Beach Boys, and Harvest by Neil Young.”

“They are the three classics that I love to listen to, and they all remind me of certain times in my life. When I perform my own songs, the great thing is that they often bring back memories of recording them. That can often entail memories of John and George in the studio - sweet memories!”

God Only Knows (Mono) - YouTube Watch On

Macca has often spoken about how much Pet Sounds has meant to him and God Only Knows in particular. When interviewed by BBC Radio in 2007 he described it as: “one of the few songs that reduces me to tears every time I hear it. It’s really just a love song, but it’s brilliantly done. It shows the genius of Brian”.

Back in 2002, the two giants of songwriting, born within a few days of each other in June 1942, performed the song in Los Angeles. “I’ve actually performed it with him, and I’m afraid to say that during the soundcheck, I broke down,” recalled McCartney of that night. “It was just too much to stand there singing this song that does my head in and to stand there singing it with Brian.”

McCartney was one of a horde of cultural figures to pay tribute to Wilson recently: "The notes he heard in his head and passed to us were simple and brilliant at the same time,” he said when his death was announced earlier this month.“How we will continue without Brian Wilson, 'God Only Knows'. Thank you, Brian.”