“It's our passion to bring songwriting back to the historic heart of the West End”: An all-new, star-studded writer’s retreat is aiming help make history in London’s iconic Denmark Street

Aiming to put London’s Denmark Street back on the musical map, as not only a place to browse music stores and soak up a little London culture, but also meet with like-minded collaborators and create tomorrow’s great new music, comes a new writer’s retreat event.

It's the result of a partnership between Outernet, the music, culture and entertainment district in central London and Trans Atlantic Artists, with their very first Denmark Street Songwriters Retreat event taking place on Sunday 23 March 2025.

And during the week, each evening, the group of writers will perform "a song share" in different locations on Denmark Street.

Outernet has been hard at work restoring Denmark Street’s most iconic shops, creating new live venues such as HERE and The Lower Third, and bars including Thirteen and Dram and this new venture is their latest move in reestablishing the iconic street’s stature.

Rounding out the week will be a candlelit concert at the Poet’s Church in St Giles In The Fields which will showcase all the songs made by the collective writing group during the week.

Big names, big talent, big aspirations

The retreat’s curator will be Beth Nielsen Chapman who, as a two-time Grammy Award nominee, has written hits for the likes of Bonnie Raitt, Emmylou Harris, Bette Midler and Elton John.

Plus, artists confirmed attending the retreat include Graham Gouldman, one of the founding members of 10cc and the co-writer of immortal hits including I’m Not In Love, and singer-songwriter Judie Tzuke.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Also in attendance will be English folk guitarist and singer John Smith, singer songwriter Donna Taggart, Finlay McCarthy of Glasgow-based band Walt Disco, London-based Americana artist Our Man In The Field (AKA Alex Ellis) and London-based music producer, songwriter, and artist Atticus Blue, alongside new writers being nominated by PEER (the last music publishers resident on Denmark Street), The BRIT School, HelpMusicians and Busk in London.

"Inspiring the next generation to write, create and record”

Producing the group’s output will be Trudie Myerscough-Harris, a song-writing retreat veteran from the Buddy Holly Educational Foundation.

“It's our passion to bring songwriting back to the historic heart of the West End and refocus the spotlight on the heritage of London's "Tin Pan Alley"- a mecca for musicians and the music industry,” said Myerscough-Harris.

“Established and emerging songwriters will collaborate in WC2 to continue this creative legacy and inspire the next generation to write, create and record.”

“Denmark Street is a very important part of the Outernet district and we have seen multiple new music shops open over the last couple of years alongside the much loved established stores,” said Philip O’Ferrall CEO Outernet.

“Without songwriters there is no music industry so we are very proud to have established this retreat in such an apt location.”

For full details and how to enter head to outernet.com/denmark-street