“Her love for ornamental melodies and hypnotic lyricism fit perfectly into my sound world”: Producer Danny L Harle enlists “dream collaborator” PinkPantheress for Starlight, a song inspired by ‘90s Eurodance, '00s trance… and Elizabethan madrigals
“Starlight reaches for a kind of euphoric melancholy - a guiding light in all of my music,” says Harle
Producer Danny L Harle has kicked off his “new musical era” with Starlight, a quirky collaboration with PinkPantheress.
This finds Harle “searching for euphoric melancholy via his love of Elizabethan Madrigals, 90s Eurodance and 2000s trance,” which might just be a first for anyone. At least some of these influences are evident when you give Starlight a listen, though.
“Starlight reaches for a kind of euphoric melancholy - a guiding light in all of my music,” says Harle. “It’s shaped by my love of the melancholic songwriting traditions of Europe from composers like Monteverdi and John Dowland, all the way to ‘90s Eurodance and the uplifting trance of the 2000s - artists like Gigi D’Agostino and Alice Deejay. PinkPantheress is the dream collaborator for this song, her love for ornamental melodies and hypnotic lyricism fit perfectly into my sound world”
Harle has been playing Starlight in his DJ sets for some time, but only today (8 July) is it getting a full release. It’s his first new material as an artist since 2021 album, Harlecore; he’s since worked with a diverse range of artists, including Liam Gallagher, Shygirl, Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek and Olly Alexander.
There’s no word yet of a new album, but Harle will be continuing to DJ throughout the summer. PinkPantheress released Fancy That, her new mixtape, earlier this year.
Read our interview with Danny L Harle from earlier this year.
